Lions too good for gladiators in Port Lincoln table tennis | Port Lincoln Times





PORT LINCOLN TABLE TENNIS Lions 8 (28) beats Gladiators 4 (19) With some big games played throughout the draw, it was a young James Siviour’s A debut that was a highlight. Although he didn’t win a match on his debut, he showed a glimpse of the future of Lincoln table tennis by playing some excellent rallies and winning some great points. He won’t be around for long. Lions as a team all played well with three of the four team members winning three games, but it was Mick Poole who shone with four solid wins. For Gladiators, Rusty Fordham found time in his busy schedule to stop buying and selling cars to win three of his four games with an outstanding win over young Nathan Fong in four tight sets 8-11, 11-9, 12 -10, 11-8 . Croppos 6 (19) beats by Panthers 6 (26) Each round of singles and doubles was halved and sets had to be counted back to determine a winner. Croppos’s Jarrad Elson started extremely well in the first set, overtaking Luke McLachlan and making a 9-2 start, but then the wheels fell off after a blistering opening. Mogs take full control and put Elson to the sword and win 9-12, 11-6, 11-3, 11-4. Angelika Sederstrom took three wins for Croppos, two of which won all the way through and Elson also took three in the winners’ column, with one of the evening’s sides beating Tim Palmer who was looking for his first win of 2021. Both played quite a bit of table tennis in patches and both showed huge potential but it was Elson who broke Palmer’s mind and the chance to finally kick it up a notch in that winner draw with Elson going 11-3, 9-12, 11-5, 8 – 11, 13-11. Panthers’ Dan Challinger played well for the first time in a few years without dropping a set and knocking down the priest John Folkman in his singles. Dodgers 8 (28) beats Tigers 4 (18) On paper, the Tigers side looked like they’d pinched this draw, but it wasn’t the case with the troops gathering to take the points here. Dodgers’ Slavko Kolega won Max Williams 11-13, 11-8, 11-13, 11-3, 11-4 and Vicki Mundy defeated old Yallunda Flat foe Wade Gray 10-12, 11-7, 11-9 , 11-7. After shelling out a shelter to his No. 1 opponent last week, Dodgers Darren Atkins was unable to maintain form against big-time favorite for 2021, most singles Shane Stockham, but took a brutal leg with Stocky taking 11-6, 11-4 cleared 7-11, 11-7. Stocky was the best for his Tigers side that won and for being involved in all of his four wins. While Brenton Stagg’s impossible forehand proved too much for his opponents, giving his team four wins. MATCH: Dave Sherry takes on Pete Lee in a B blockbuster. Photo: included Lions 4 (18) final by Gladiators 8 (31) The lion team as a whole tried their best and with a little luck they could have turned the score around, but the five set matches were just not to our liking. Lions Peter Lee was the star for his team winning three of his team’s four games and on the Gladiators side there were two undefeated players with Kynan Vidosich-Letton playing extremely well and a very excited and extremely passionate Wayde Heidenreich who he made sure to let everyone know how well he played tonight. Croppos 5 (17) beats by Panthers 7 (24) Panthers continue their undefeated start to the season with a solid win over a Croppos squad that really isn’t far off the money. Croppos Ralph Sandford won both of his singles and pitted John Theakstone and Lance Barnett, while for Panthers, John, Jack Barnett and Todd Meaney all won three games, T. Meaney took a cracker from the improving Kiarna Vidosich 11-2 , 11-9, 8-11, 12-10. Dodgers 1 (10) beats by Tigers 11 (33) In an absolute carnage, the Tigers side was just too strong across the board. All Cheryl King, Matt Beckmann and former stager Bobby Gibbs won their four games, while Dodgers reserve Bev Atkins took the lone game for the night. Special mention must go to the match of the round with small crowd favorite Charlotte Atkins taking on Toni Vidosich as Vidosich crosses home and comes out of two sets to win 8-11, 8-11, 11-5, 11- 5, 12-10. Want to get the biggest headlines your way every week? Sign up for the Port Lincoln Times weekly newsletter here today.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos