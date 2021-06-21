Canadiens Remain Confident After Game 4 Equals OT Loss Semifinal Series





The Montreal Canadiens said they did a lot of good in a 2-1 loss in overtime to the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 of Sunday’s Stanley Cup semifinal, and they are confident they can do that in Game 5 can record.

“I feel sorry for the players who put in a lot of effort; we really played the right way, played really hard,” said Canadiens assistant coach Luke Richardson. “We had a few chances to make it maybe 2-0 or 2-1 and we just couldn’t capitalize on it. But the effort was there both defensively and offensively. I thought we held the game for most of the evening , so we’re pretty happy with that and confident in the way we’re playing. But it’s a bit disappointing when you lose in overtime.” Montreal coach Dominique Ducharme was not behind the bench for a second consecutive game after testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday. Golden Knights Defender Brayden McNabb tied the game 1-1 with 9:23 remaining in the third period, and forward Nicolas Roy won it for Vegas 1:18 in overtime. It was the Canadiens’ first loss in overtime and their first loss as they entered the third period in the 2021 Stanley Cup Play-offs. They were 4-0 in overtime and 6-0 when they took the lead after the second period starting on Sunday. Video: Lehner, Roy Lead Golden Knights to Game 4 OT Victory The best-of-7 series is tied. Game 5 is Tuesday in Vegas. The Canadiens defeated the Golden Knights 11-4 in the first period. They kept constant pressure on the keeper Robin Lehner, who made 27 saves in his first start since seven goals on 37 shots in a 7-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Second Round on May 30. “We’ve been talking for the past two days about how we didn’t get off to a good start in Game 3 and they’ve brought it to us for most of the game,” Canadiens said. Corey Perry said. “Tonight we got that jump right away, had a strong first period. We weren’t rewarded, but it led to a goal there in the second and unfortunately the bounces are all over the place and it wasn’t our night.” forward Paul Byron‘s breakaway goal gave Montreal a 1-0 lead with 1:05 remaining in the second period. The Canadiens’ strong defensive efforts continued, with the Golden Knights limiting 12 shots in the second period. The Canadiens had opportunities to extend the lead, the biggest being a breakaway from the rookie forward Cole Caufield 7:16 in the third period. Lehner made that save and the Golden Knights tied the game just over three minutes later. “I thought we played a good game. We just have to find a way to score more goals,” said Canadiens defender Joel Edmundson said. “Overall it was a good game. We didn’t give them too much, and when we did, (goalkeeper) Carey [Price] was there to stop it.” Richardson said they’ll look into possible adjustments, but he expects the same effort, and then some, in Game 5. “We’re okay, we’re okay here,” he said. “I know [stinks] as a player to put in so much effort and end up on the losing side in overtime. But you have to park it. We’ll look at a few things, especially the good things we’ve done tonight, and we’ll try to repeat that. I thought we had a good start, we behaved the game quite well tonight and we want to do that again in Game 5.”







