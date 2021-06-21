Leap of Confidence: Goodwin Focuses on a New Mission

When Western Australia’s elite male cricketers gathered for the first day of the preseason this month, a fresh-faced teenager stood on the fringes of the group, his presence the result of a potentially life-changing decision.

When Jayden Goodwin took the first tentative steps in what he considered a dream career since childhood, he knew that in a world without the coronavirus pandemic, he would have been 9,000 kilometers away in Zimbabwe spreading the word of God.

Twelve months earlier, Goodwin had relinquished his two-year contract as a rookie with WA after one summer to fulfill his Mormon mission — a voluntary two-year period of community and personal service is expected to fulfill 18-year-old men as they deepen their knowledge. believe and seek to recruit new members for the Church.

It was a decision he struggled with for a long time, as the dual passions in his life inevitably came into conflict.

“I had uncles who did that (the mission); they go away and serve God and help others, and just give to the community,” the 19-year-old says. cricket.com.au. “I just really wanted to do that. I saw it as a great blessing.

“But when I got the contract (with WA), because it was my dream job, it was the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make.

“It’s weird to think about, to give up everything – and having a contract was everything to me – to do something to show your love for God and teach others about Christ.”

* * *



It was Western Australia head coach Adam Voges who presented the two-year rookie contract to a then 17-year-old Goodwin in 2019. A year later, Goodwin told Voges that his religion took precedence in his life, and he walked away from cricket after just one summer as a professional.

It was an extraordinary leap of faith. At the time, Goodwin wasn’t sure if he would be able to return to cricket – there would be no time for netting sessions on his mission – and expected the WACA to tear the final year off his rookie contract.

But Voges apparently looked to the past as well as to the future. Nearly 19 years earlier, the 20 Test rep had made his own first-class debut alongside Jayden’s father, Murray Goodwin, a legendary batsman for both Zimbabwe and Sussex, and once the WA record holder for most runs in a Sheffield Shield season.

Murray had emigrated to Perth from Zimbabwe as a 13-year-old before playing 90 times for his native country, while his consistent points-scoring performance with Sussex (including his famous 335no to help them to their first County Championship title in 2003 ) caused his family to switch hemispheres every season.

By the time Jayden experienced his first full winter as a 15-year-old, he was already recognized as an extraordinarily talented southpaw who could follow in his father’s footsteps. And just 12 months later, he caught the eye as a WA captain at the 2018 U17 National Championships when he hit a surprising 476 runs at 95.20 from the top of the order.

Jayden Goodwin on his way to a century with the U17 in October 2018 // CA

“When he was younger I always thought he was a left-handed version of me, but not so much now, he’s become his own player,” Murray says.

“Technically he is healthy, but where he excels is how he absorbs the pressure. He played with the U19 for three years and played situations very well, he absorbs the pressure very well.

“I’m sure he will be better than me.”

Jayden’s rise to the senior squad was seen as inevitable by many, and it seemed so when he landed his first rookie contract in 2019. Yet the pull of his faith, which stems from his mother Tarsha’s family, was strong.

“About six or seven months before I could leave for the mission, I was like, ‘Nup, I don’t want to go,'” he recalls. “I had a contract, I had everything I wanted – I played cricket and got paid for it.

“But I just knew I was getting into that (the mission) was what I needed to do to fulfill something in my life.”

Murray Goodwin leaves the ground, accompanied by sons Jayden and Ashton, after his last game for Sussex in 2012 // Getty

Murray, the only member of his family who is not a full-fledged follower of the Mormon faith, watched as his son hesitated over the decision.

But despite their different belief systems, father and son were on the same page when Jayden made his choice.

“What I’ve done is open up my mind,” Murray says. “The only way our family could stay together is if I was flexible (the family’s religious views). I believe, but I’m just not ready to join the church and be baptized and stuff.

“Frankly, hand on heart, I didn’t try to talk to Jayden at all. It was great that he gave up two years of his cricketing career to serve people, but I couldn’t have done it.

“I said to him, ‘If this is what you want to do, then follow your dream. If you are good enough and work hard enough when you come back, I believe you will still make it’.

“I started (professionally) at 21, and after his two years he would still be 20. I thought if he did well enough in class cricket he could still make the WA side at 21 .”

Ultimately, that decision would not be in their hands.

* * *



The purpose of a Mormon mission, in addition to the recruiting aspect, is to teach life skills such as resilience, communication and leadership, all within strict “mission standards” that must be followed.

They dictate a meager existence with no modern conveniences; only Church-approved news and media are allowed, tea, coffee, and alcohol are all prohibited, while behavior, dress code, contact with family members, and daily schedule are all dictated. Even the shared living facilities are designed to meet the strict requirements of church chastity.

It was this world that Jayden willingly walked when he left his dream cricket job last year, halfway through his two-year contract with WA.

“It’s not flash, life at the bare minimum,” he says. “You have no TV, no technology, no social media, all the usual things you could do on your phone you couldn’t because they give you a phone that is limited so you don’t get distracted.

“You just get the essentials so you can effectively find people to help but don’t waste time.

“What you’re doing is walking around and teaching about Jesus Christ and helping people and being of service.

“It was a big change in my life. Every day I did this.”

The Goodwin family as Jayden left for his mission // Facebook

Then unforeseen circumstances changed the script again. When the COVID-19 pandemic brought international travel to a standstill and Australia closed its borders, the Church’s plans for Jayden to serve in his father’s homeland were thwarted, and instead he was killed just two weeks later. hours from his home in Bunbury, on the outskirts of Perth.

The ensuing experience didn’t match what he’d hoped it would be, nor the stories his uncles had told him about giving to communities in need.

It left him with another monumental decision, or in a sense no decision at all. With the planet still ravaged by the pandemic and with no prospect of traveling to Zimbabwe in the near future, Jayden thought his only option was to end his mission and return to cricket.

“COVID crammed it (and his experience in Perth) didn’t quite fulfill all the things I wanted.

“I knew I would return to cricket, and it didn’t go the way I wanted.”

With Voges and co clearly deeming his potential worth pursuing, Goodwin’s unfinished rookie contract had been kept open and his return to training ahead of the full group meeting this week was something of a homecoming.

Murray notices marked changes in his son’s character upon his return; he is a more confident communicator, a more resilient nature and a more self-sufficient young man.

Now Jayden, who also plays leg spin bowling part-time, plans to put these and other traits into practice as he resumes a cricket journey that has long been his destination.

“I was always worried — two years (without the game), you might never get that skill back,” he says.

“But as long as I worked hard, I was just convinced that everything would be fine.”

Editing by Adam Burnett and Martin Smith