By Anupam Soni:

It is a matter of pride for the city as Mangesh Mopkar is the only one from India to lead the Olympics. It gets better and bigger than this for any athlete or official. — Adv Ashutosh Potnis, Secretary, Nagpur District Table Tennis Association

Mangesh Mopkar of Nagpur to lead table tennis matches in Japan

HE WILL be the only face from India at the table tennis venues manning the Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan. Meet the city’s very own Mangesh Mopkar, who has covered about 30 international events in his nearly ten years as an official in the ping pong sport. The 2020 Summer Olympics, officially the Games of the XXXII Olympiad, also known as Tokyo 2020, will begin a year later and will be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021. Table tennis events are scheduled for July 25 and Mopkar will be held on July 20 left for Japan. Mopkar, who was India’s first choice for the job, explained the selection procedure: “The Olympic Organizing Committee asked the Table Tennis Federation of India for two names, one male and one female, with their track record over the past five years. The data includes performance and evaluations at international events during that period.

I had started serving in 2011 and have an excellent track record. I was Indian number one that way and met all the criteria. The only fear that came to mind was that if a woman is selected, I might miss the opportunity, but by the grace of God I was selected,” Mopkar said. The Olympic Games are in any case a unique opportunity for table tennis officials. “The International Table Tennis Federation has made it a policy not to send any official twice to a major event like the Olympics. Their logic is very simple – since the event takes place every four years and if one person goes for 3-4 Olympics, when will others have a chance. Olympic Games is a unique opportunity for us. The position is ‘technical officer’ and I will be the table referee for the matches,” he informed. The organizing committee leaves no stone unturned and takes all precautions to make it a safe event.

“With the fear of the coronavirus still hanging around, there are many restrictions on anyone who will participate in the top event. Officials are no different. It all started with getting the vaccination done. Because there was no policy to vaccinate people under the age of 60 for a long time, it was not easy to get the shot. “The Tokyo Organizing Committee has sent out a long list of do’s and don’ts and urged us to follow it. They advised me not to interact with people for the last fortnight before I left India and to avoid the crowds from now on. They need RTPCR reports from 72 and 96 hours before departure. There was no Nagpur hospital on the list they sent to carry out the checks. Then I convinced them that if I went to other places I would be more vulnerable to get infections and they agreed to Nagpur hospitals. They sent me three apps where I have to upload my temperature and oxygen levels and also the test reports. I will leave on July 20 and then they will conduct daily tests there in Tokyo,” Mopkar said of the protocols to follow. Speaking about changes in table tennis rules, the 59-year-old said: “We’ve been told to be strict with service.

In the past, players got away with wrong serves. We have to monitor the behavior and discipline of the players. Rubber is checked. Players used thick glues that increase speed, plus material is more toxic. There is more change; players can now have rubber on one side of their bats with a color of their choice. One side remains red. In the past, 1000 lux was on the table for major events, now that has been increased to 1500 lux.” On the odds of four Indians: Sharath Kamal, the veteran who will participate in his 4th Olympics, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and the duo Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee, who qualified for the quadrennial event, Mopkar, who was a state level player himself, said: “Like all sports, there are opportunities for everyone. If you have a good day, you might win. If a world champion has a bad day and an average player has a great time, who knows? But that said, it’s going to be really tough. The Chinese, the Japanese and the Koreans are among the best players in the world and it won’t be a surprise if they take the top four places.” Mopkar also made it a point to thank everyone who has helped him all this time.

“Like charity, thanksgiving must begin at home. President and Secretary of Nagpur District Table Tennis Association and Deepak Dhote Adv Ashutosh Potnis respectively, office holders of Maharashtra Table Tennis Association and top officials of Table Tennis Federation of India. I also want to thank my parents, especially my father, who introduced me to the sport and my guru Ganesan,” Mopkar signed.