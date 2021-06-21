Noah Lyles sends message by raising gloved fist for 100m final at US Olympic track trials

EUGENE, Oregon — Before the 100-meter Olympic track final, Noah Lyles raised a gloved fist.

He wouldn’t make it to the medal stand, as Tommie Smith and John Carlos did in 1968. But Sunday’s starting line may have been the first of several opportunities for 23-year-old Lyles to spread his message.

In what went down as the track trials’ first notable demonstration, Lyles made a subtle gesture, wearing a black glove — minus the fingers — on his left hand and raising his fist as he was introduced for the race.

He finished seventh but will be a favorite in the 200 next weekend. If he wins there, he will also be a favorite to be on the podium at the Olympics.

His message through it all: Black Lives Matter.

“We still die on the street,” Lyles said after a race won by Trayvon Bromell. “Just because we’re not talking about it in the news anymore or just because the Olympics are on doesn’t mean it isn’t happening. I’m black.”

Lyles wore a black glove during a pre-trial race. It resembles the one worn by Smith and Carlos, the sprinters whose raised fists stand on the medal podium in Mexico City as the iconic moment of social protest in sports history.

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee — under the guidance of the newly formed Council on Racial and Social Justice — ruled a few months ago that it would not punish athletes who use the trials to demonstrate.

These trials, with modest medal ceremonies without an anthem, are a kind of test run in the run-up to the Olympics. In Tokyo, IOC officials say Rule 50, which bans demonstrations inside the lines, remains in effect. But the USOPC has vowed not to punish American athletes who participate in an “acceptable demonstration” as directed by their guidelines.

Permitted forms of demonstration include holding up a fist, kneeling during the national anthem, and wearing hats or face masks with phrases like “Black Lives Matter” or words like “equality” or “justice.”

In the past, Lyles has shown his support for Black Lives Matter through both speech and music. He released a song titled “A Black Life”.

On SoundCloud, the song is accompanied by a caption: “I always think to myself what else can I do to spread the word of injustice. This time I decided to use music. This song explains the pain and fear that almost all black people have to deal with in their lives.”

He repeated that message after the race, where he had a slow start and finished second to last.

“To be honest, you might hear a message saying I’m going to die tomorrow for no reason,” Lyles said. “I’m pretty sure some people would be sad. But in the end, I wouldn’t be alone — probably another one after that, another one after that. This has got to stop.”

USA Track and Field has made a number of stickers available to the athletes. Among the messages: “Be nice”, “Courage”, “Together”, “Respect”. There is also one with a silhouette of the iconic scene of Smith and Carlos on the medal stand.

“It’s something I believe in,” said Lyles, the reigning 200 world champion. “I thought it was important that I throw up a symbol. I’ve done it before and I’ll continue to do it.”