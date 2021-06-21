The ECB’s failures at Caribbean cricket in England are worse than Robinsons tweets | Cricket

I believes that English cricketer Ollie Robinson should be punished for his racist tweets. Young man or not, he knew what he was doing. But the real problem is that he is a product of an environment created over the years by the cricket authorities, among others.

In 1948 there were 30,000 to 50,000 black people in Britain. There were British-born black rugby league players, rugby union players, footballers and boxers of reputation, but not a single black British cricketer. Why? If there were black people here and they weren’t playing cricket, there must have been something holding them back.

Historically, black people in Britain lived around the seaports. But none of Kent, Essex, Middlesex, Surrey, Gloucestershire or Lancashire could find a single British-born black cricketer among them.

Immigration in the late 1940s and beyond from the cricket-loving English-speaking Caribbean brought in some good players, but they were largely shunned by the provinces. The cricket authorities did not like the way they played the game in an aggressive way. Some said they played like children, rough and ready.

In club cricket, the new immigrants were forced to form their own teams because the large, mostly white, clubs would not allow them to join or use their facilities. Very few of these Caribbean clubs had their own grounds and generally played in parks. Then the Race Relations Act of 1968 opened the door for Caribbean immigrants to join. It didn’t stop the racism, but it removed the unofficial color bar.

Some Caribbean club cricketers played for the big white local cricket clubs on Saturdays and for small black clubs on Sundays. The small Caribbean clubs were the ones that produced the first-class cricketers, but they started to disappear because they couldn’t afford to pay the ground rent. The ECB (and its predecessor the TCCB) were aware of the clubs’ financial difficulties, but did nothing but join the much-talked-about chorus that blacks no longer like cricket. The question is, why didn’t the body responsible for the game of cricket in England help?

Lonsdale Skinner (center), president of the African Caribbean Cricket Association, with other officers and members: Tim Gaspard, Franklin John, Lawrence Sinckler, Althea Smith, Roxanne Daniels, Percy Plunkett, and Derek Gift-Simms (left to right). Photo: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

The West Indies cricket team triumphed in the 1970s and 1980s. They filled the ground as the Indians do today. Caribbean people watched and played for the provinces, the majority being imported to revive the then dying provincial game. But the success of these imported players, in addition to the success of the West Indian team, created animosity. Some former England players, such as Fred Trueman, were among the critics who openly called on the provinces to fire players born in the Caribbean. Unfortunately, this exclusion also included many players of Caribbean descent who grew up in England. The exclusion trend is still playing out today.

In 1999, the Clean Bowl report was released with much fanfare and then ECB CEO Tim Lamb told the public that complacency about racial equality is not acceptable and that we should open our doors to everyone. Twenty years later, and the same organization that penalizes Robinson, have done very little with the report. They have done worse than Robinson by knowingly squeezing Caribbean cricket in England, by refusing to fund it, but no one is punishing them.

From 1992, the ECB did not appoint a non-white match official for 28 years, until this year after John Holder and Ismail Dawood threatened them with an employment court case and they appointed Devon Malcolm and Dean Headley. Why wouldn’t the ECB hire one of these officials if they had this great big report on their desks?

Over the past four years, they have spent nearly $2 million on South Asian cricket as India has become a large, powerful organization in cricket. I don’t want to take money from the South Asians, but where is the money for Caribbean cricket in England? The ECB is looking to Cindy Butts (chairman of the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket) to take away all their sins. They think she is Jesus Christ. She will report in June 2022, but by the time they sit down and consider its contents, it will probably be 2024. In the meantime, what will happen to the already struggling Caribbean cricket clubs? I believe that the ECB will be happy with their demise.

According to the diversity and inclusion section of the ECB’s website, 11% of their staff are South Asians and 89% are white. I find it extremely difficult to understand how in the middle of London they cannot find a single black person to enlist in the ECB office.

The County Cricket Academy system was developed by middle-class whites for middle-class whites. The attendance times for young men and women at these academies are usually inappropriate for poor working people who are supposed to accompany their children to the activity. In addition, public school cricketers are wrongly expected to compete with those from fee schools with year-round cricket facilities and coaching for limited cricket academy places. Still, this should be a sport for everyone in Britain.

There are very few people of Caribbean descent on the committees of county cricket clubs, minor county cricket clubs or county cricket foundations.

There is only a small number of Level 3 or Level 4 coaches with Caribbean heritage. Black people are missing at all levels of cricket, while at the same time paying taxes that contribute to bodies that provide money to the ECB.

Surrey’s outgoing CEO, Richard Gould, should get a lot of credit. Representatives of the African Caribbean Cricket Association went to visit him in 2019 to exchange views on increasing the participation of youth of Caribbean descent in cricket. Within a month he devised the now impressive ACE program made up of young people who supposedly don’t like cricket.

Why weren’t questions asked of the three CEOs Lamb, David Collier and Tom Harrison who contributed to that 1999 report? This is the real scandal. Why did Harrison wait until June 2020, when the youngsters were running down the street, to start talking about including people of Caribbean descent in cricket? The ECB then chose not to invest a cent in Caribbean cricket in their 2021 budget. It’s so sad because there are some amazing, talented young cricketers within the various Caribbean communities in England.