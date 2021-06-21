Hockey: Loukus, Giachino reflect on performance | News, Sports, Jobs

CALUMET – If you ask his head coach, Dean Loukus has earned more recognition for his game over the course of his high school hockey career than he has received. Dean was recognized as the best player in Michigan in May with the Mr. State Hockey Award.

“He had 40 points as a freshman”, said Calumet Copper Kings coach Dan Giachino. “We had Scott (Loukus, Dean’s cousin) and Brent (Loukus, Dean’s brother). Sometimes it all got mixed up.

“He’s been one of the best players not only in the UP, but at least three years, if not four years in the state. What he’s done in terms of points this year has been incredible, to actually get over 70 points in 20 games.”

Dean praised his linemates for their efforts to make the Copper Kings top what it was this season.

“Jackson Riley and Nolan Sturos (and I) were together for a whole year and we clicked, so it was really good,” he said. “Jackson had played with us the second half of the year before, so I knew him, but I had never played with Nolan. He fitted in and worked hard and clicked with me and Jackson. That was really good for us.”

Developing his game

Giachino has had Dean’s development at the high school level up front and has been noticing how the young man’s game has grown throughout the season, especially this past season.

“He went from being a good player like a lot of freshmen and sophomores, but not one of the main guys. Then, like a lot of kids, as a junior, you kind of have to be a protagonist and go to person, and he did. certainly.

“To do what he’s done over the years, I mean, you could see that only improving his vision of the game,” said Giachino. “His vision was good, but it just kept getting better and better.

“Just those skills that he just kept working on, especially the last year, getting better with all the little area pass skills, working with his linemates, and just a lot of little things that he kept getting better at.”

Dean thanks all the coaches who have had a hand in his development over the years.

“It’s quite an honor”, he said. “All credit goes to all my coaches who have risen from the time I started playing hockey in Squirts until now. I credit them. They pushed me in the right direction and (it) feels good to be rewarded .”

While the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected Dean and his teammates by missing out on the chance to play for a state title in his junior year, it also created an opportunity for him to return to the Copper Kings for his senior year and continue on. start working on parts of his game.

“Obviously, COVID has messed up my plans to, I think, move on, play my senior year elsewhere and maybe develop,” said Dan.

Skating with his older brother Brent gave Dean the opportunity to learn to be a leader on and off the ice.

“(He) kind of took me under his wing, so to speak,” said Dan. “He was a great role model in my life, he just came to play in my freshman year. Second year (was the same) the same. Tanner Rowe (and I) went through more or less the same thing (at the same time) in that aspect of freshman on varsity, just learn the tricks of the trade and fit in and get better every day.

Dean spent a lot of time last summer improving the defensive side of his game heading into his senior year to turn the tide of the losses the Copper Kings had on the blue line after his junior year. The results were not lost on Giachino, who felt that having him on the ice often was something like: “have a third defender.”

For Giachino, so much of Dean’s high school success is due to his ability to move around on the ice.

“His skating skills gradually got better and better every year”, said Giachino. “He’s got a kind of effortless skate in front of him where he’s going at full speed, he’s not looking.”

Third such honor in school history

The Copper Kings have three Mr. Hockey awards as a program, and Giachino has had two on his hands, one as a player alongside Bob Rangus and one as a coach with Dean. The one in between went to Ben Johnson.

“That’s quite a nice thing”, he said. “I think I’ve thought a little bit about the differences between the three that won the award. They all had their own things that they were really good at. It’s kind of fun to be able to play with one and have one too coaching, so I’m definitely happy with that.”

For Dean, Johnson was one of his idols growing up.

“I grew up watching Ben Johnson,” he said. “He was actually one of the guys who helped me fall in love with the game I think when I was just starting out. (I) watched him in high school when I was just starting out. As a young kid you watch the players of high school and you just kind of look up to them and feed on them, that was me when i was a squirt and 9-10 years old, looking up to him.

Dean plans to make the jump to the Ontario Hockey League’s Saginaw Spirit next season to continue his hockey career.