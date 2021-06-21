Can Manika Batra do for Indian table tennis what Saina Nehwal did for Indian badminton?



Manika Batra is undoubtedly the epitome of Indian table tennis. Since she won the Commonwealth Games gold in 2018, Batra has been regarded as the woman who can change the fate of Indian table tennis for the better. The question now is, can she really change it? Indian table tennis has only excelled at the Commonwealth Games so far In India, table tennis is more or less seen as an elite sport. Even then, India has made the world aware of its capabilities in sports. Since the 1988 Seoul Olympics, Indian rowers have competed in every edition of Olympic table tennis, although they have barely made it past the second round. India is not a pushover in table tennis, although it has the opportunity. However, Indian players have never used it to their full advantage. They have especially shown their prowess at the Commonwealth Games, where they have won a large number of medals since 2002. What makes Manika Batra different? She also won a team gold medal and a silver medal in the women’s doubles. Not satisfied with that, he went on to team up with Achanta Sharath Kamal to win a historic bronze medal at the Jakarta Asian Games. Can Manika Batra be India’s Saina Nehwal in table tennis? Can Manika Batra be to Indian table tennis what Saina Nehwal became to Indian badminton? Could she be the much-needed trendsetter? Even though it seems unlikely now, it is not completely impossible. The biggest advantage that Manika Batra has with her at the moment is that no one expects much from her. As such, she can play without fear and the pressure of expectations. The 25-year-old can thus focus all her attention on achieving the ultimate goal. Manika Batra has already made history at the Commonwealth and Asian Games, where the best in the world fight for ultimate glory. As such, she has the potential to make history at the Tokyo Olympics and make India proud. Whether Batra can keep calm on the biggest stage and succeed in repeating her gold-winning efforts at the Commonwealth Games remains to be seen. Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee Sign in / Sign up to comment















