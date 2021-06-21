The fight against West Ham that could define England vs Czechia





After a season that surpassed all expectations, it is hardly time for West Ham United to reflect on what could have been. David Moyes and his players know that they could not reasonably have asked for more than a sixth place guaranteeing qualification for European football. And yet, still scratching their heads, there is a small but inevitable feeling of resentment. There are those within the club who believe that if Declan Rice hadn’t been absent for six crucial games in the run-up, they might have qualified for the Champions League. At the time of his knee injury, which he sustained for England in March, they were just two points off fourth place. When he returned, that gap had grown to six points. The feeling at West Ham is that Rice’s absence was a double whammy. First, they were robbed of one of the most impressive defensive midfielders in the Premier League. Second, and crucially, his absence also meant that they lost the considerable attacking ability of Tomas Soucek, his midfield partner. Without Rice providing the defensive security in midfield, Soucek had less freedom of attack. The Czech midfielder had to sit deeper, to be more careful. In Rice’s absence, the formerly prolific Soucek didn’t score a single goal from midfield. He found the net in Rice’s last game before his injury and didn’t strike again until the England players’ second game back. In those seven weeks without Rice, Soucek was forced to change player. Less dynamic, less destructive, less effective in attacks. It will therefore be a source of considerable intrigue, and possibly decisive in the game, to see how he and Rice go up against each other. for their country on Tuesday evening. Together, Soucek and Rice are arguably the most powerful midfielder in the Premier League. Their confrontation is nothing but a promoter’s dream: a heavyweight meeting between two great friends, on the biggest stage in the city where they live. The two players will be in direct competition at Wembley. When Soucek enters the box, it will surely be Rice who has to follow him. And if Rice wants to move the ball forward for England and turn defense into attack, it will surely be Soucek trying to slow him down. That match will be a special moment, Soucek said earlier this month.

