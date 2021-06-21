BE O MAN Dedicates Indian Cricket Player Mohammed Siraj As Their Brand Ambassador





India, June 21, 2021: BE O MAN a brand of Cosmic Kosmein Care is an FMCG men’s care brand that focuses on developing safe and high-quality care products for men that are 100% natural. BE O MAN is proud to announce that they have recently recruited Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj as their brand ambassador to enhance the brand’s appeal and boost men’s confidence through grooming by using their natural products. Mohammed Siraj endorses BE O MAN’s facial and beard care line. With this collaboration, BE O MAN wants to encourage the millennial men of India to style fashionable looks while keeping up with the trends. In the case of this association, BE O MAN gives all their customers Mohammed Siraj signed merchandise such as T-shirts and masks for free with a minimum purchase range. BE O MAN brand ambassador Mohammed Siraj says, BE O MAN is a brand that connects with millennial men and constantly comes up with new product innovations. I personally love experimenting with my looks on a daily basis and BE O MAN offers the best range of products that encourage every man to style their unique looks. I look forward to being part of the ingenious BE O MAN team and building a quintessential brand that inspires the upcoming millennial cohort. Mohammed Siraj is an Indian cricketer who plays for the Indian national cricket team. He also plays for Hyderabad in domestic cricket and for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League. From playing cricket as a youngster in his previous exposure to sport to becoming Team India’s leading man in the epic series win against Australia in 2021, Mohammed Siraj has come a long way. This is why Mohammed Siraj’s bond with BE O MAN is a perfect fit as it defines the journey of a boy becoming a man. Aadil Kolsawala, co-founder of BE O MAN says, BE O MAN has decided to develop safe and high quality care products for men due to the limited availability of pure and herbal products for today’s millennial men. We want to provide the country’s millennial men with the best grooming products for everyday use. Our association with Mohammed Siraj is the pinnacle of perfection, he not only approves of our brand but also trusts and believes in our products. Siraj’s appeal to the youth is exceptional and his journey from a local boy of Hyderabad to an emerging big star of Indian cricket will play a big part in BE O MAN becoming a standout brand for men around the world. Team BE O MAN continuously focuses on creating a positive impact in the world by creating innovative men’s grooming products that encourage and promote every millennial man to style their everyday looks. Visit for more information BE O MAN: Care for men Disclaimer: This content is distributed by SRV Media. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos