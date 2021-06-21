All-MNJ Boys Tennis Teams recognize 30 players





MANSFIELD After the 2020 boys’ tennis season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was some uncertainty about what to expect in 2021. Under the experienced leadership of coach Ron Schaub, Lexington quickly showed it was the class of the area again, and the Minutemen lived up to that idea more than they did at the end of the season. While Lexington was undeniably the best team in the region, several other local players stood out this season. As a result of the strong tennis played throughout the spring, a total of 30 athletes were recognized in the 2021 All-Mansfield News Journal boys tennis teams. Let’s see which athletes made the cut. FIRST TEAM Ross Drlik, Lexington, Jr. Division IIFirstTeam All-Ohio;Fourth in Doubles at Div.II State Tournament;Div.IIPort ClintonDistrict Doubles Champion;Div.II Shelby Sectional Doubles Runner-up; Ohio Cardinal Conference First Doubles Champion Ryan Mecurio, Lexington, Jr. Division IIFirstTeam All-Ohio;Fourth in Doubles at Div.II State Tournament;Div.IIPort ClintonDistrict Doubles Champion;Div.II Shelby Sectional Doubles Runner-up; Ohio Cardinal Conference First Doubles Champion Ethan Remy, Lexington, Fr. Division II Second Team All-Ohio;Double Round Quarter Finalist at Div.II State Tournament;Div.IIPort ClintonDistrict Doubles Runner-up;Div.II Shelby Sectional Doubles Champion; Ohio Cardinal Conference Third Singles Champion Karl Etzel, Lexington, Fr. Division II Second Team All-Ohio;Double Round Quarter Finalist at Div.II State Tournament;Div.IIPort ClintonDistrict Doubles Runner-up;Div.II Shelby Sectional Doubles Champion; Ohio Cardinal Conference Second Singles Champion Tommy Secrist, Lexington, Jr. Quarterfinalist in Singles in Division IIPort ClintonDistrict;Div.II Shelby Sectional Singles Champion;Cardinal Ohio Conference Player of the Year; OCCFirst Singles Champion Joseph Litao, Lexington, that is. Quarterfinalist in Division II Port ClintonDistrict Singles; Misc. II Shelby Sectional singles runner-up; Ohio Cardinal Conference Second Doubles Champion Zach Grimes, Galion, Sr. Division IIPort ClintonDistrict Qualifier in Doubles; third in doubles at Div.II Shelby Sectional; Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference First Doubles Champion; All-MOAC first team Jamie Hollis, Galion, Jr. Division IIPort ClintonDistrict Qualifier in Doubles; third in doubles at Div.II Shelby Sectional; Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference First Doubles Champion; All-MOAC first team SECOND TEAM Jake Chilcote, Lexington, that is. Division IIPort ClintonDistrict Qualifier in Singles; third in singles at Div.II Shelby Sectional; Ohio Cardinal Conference Second Doubles Champion Matt Gimbel, Galion, Jr. Division IIPort ClintonDistrict Qualifier in Singles; fourth in singles at Div.II Shelby Sectional; Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference first singles runner-up; All-MOAC first team So Cooper Glazier, Ashland. Division IPort ClintonDistrict Qualifier in Doubles; third in doubles at Div.I Fremont Sectional 1; fourth in Ohio Cardinal Conference in second singles Parker Harris, Ashland, Jr. Division IPort ClintonDistrict Qualifier in Doubles; third in doubles at Div.I Fremont Sectional 1; Third in Ohio Cardinal Conference in First Doubles Evan Booker, Ontario, Sr. Division IIPort ClintonDistrict Qualifier in Doubles; fourth in doubles at Div.II Shelby Sectional; Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference first doubles runner-up; All-MOAC second team Cameron Keller, Ontario, Sr. Division IIPort ClintonDistrict Qualifier in Doubles; fourth in doubles at Div.II Shelby Sectional; Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference first doubles runner-up; All-MOAC second team Chris Amick, Galion, Sr. Quarter-finalist in singles at Division II Shelby Sectional; Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference second singles champion; All-MOAC first team BenSinchok, Ashland, Fr. Second Round Qualification in Singles Division IFremont Sectional 1; fourth in Ohio Cardinal Conference in third singles FAIR MENTION Ryan Frazee, Ashland; Brody Worner, Clear Fork; Jackson McLaughlin, Clear Fork; Josiah Bailey, Clear Fork; John Evans, Galion; Nate Barre, Galion; CJ Steffey, Madison; Hyzhan Toddie, Mansfield Senior; Greg Tan, Ontario; Dylan Damron , Ontario;Eli Selser, Ontario;Cale Kennard, Shelby;Ty Cox, Shelby;Ty Keinath, Shelby Schools considered for All-News-Journal: Ashland, Clear Fork, Galion, Lexington, Madison, Mansfield Senior, Ontario and Shelby. Reach William at [email protected] On Twitter: @BillKosileski.

