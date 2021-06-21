Tokyo Olympic hockey could have 5,000 Japanese fans

The opening game of the Olympic hockey league could be attended by up to 5,000 local fans when Japanese men take on Australia at Oi Hockey Stadium, writes Cassie Worth.

Tokyo 2020 organizers agreed on Monday to allow up to 10,000 domestic cardholders into any venue of the Games, provided it is no more than 50 percent of a venue’s capacity.

The Oi’s main field has an expected seating capacity of approximately 10,000, while the second field offers approximately 5,000 seats.

While Japanese men begin their campaign against the Kookaburras on Saturday, July 24, Japanese women begin their campaign against China on July 25.

An IOC statement said: “The Japanese parties have established guidelines for spectators aimed at ensuring safe and secure environments.

“These stipulate that masks must be worn in locations at all times; speaking or shouting loudly is prohibited; congestion should be avoided through appropriate notices; and visitors have to leave locations staggered.

“Spectators will be requested to travel directly to the sites and return home immediately, and to take all necessary precautions when moving between prefectures.”

Tokyo has now moved to a quasi-emergency state, a day after the third state of emergency ended since April.

Astonishing! See how the Oi Hockey Stadium has been transformed in just 6 months! Unbelievable to see what can be done in such a short time, your 15,000 capacity hockey stadium is ready for your visit to #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/XpS56H3UKZ — #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) January 10, 2020

Organizers also revealed on Monday that the venues could still be free from spectators if Covid infections rise when it comes time for the Games.

Foreign spectators have already been banned from the Olympics.

A Kyodo News poll over the weekend found that about 86 percent of Japanese are concerned about a resurgence in the event the Olympics take place.