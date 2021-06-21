How This Aligarh Teen’s Dream Came True

Font size:

New Delhi: Like many other students, 18-year-old Manu Chauhan from a village in Uttar Pradesh is waiting for his 12th grade results, but he doesn’t seem too concerned. Reason: Manu has been awarded a 100 percent scholarship to Stanford University in California for a bachelor’s degree in International Relations.

The son of an insurance agent in Akrabad, a small village in UP’s Aligarh district, Manus’ journey from his village to Stanford is one of hard work and determination. His family didn’t have enough money to support his dreams, his parents struggled to make ends meet, but that didn’t stop the young man’s aspirations.

Speaking to ThePrint, Manu said he applied to Stanford because it has the best research facilities. Given his own struggles, his dream is to study policy and work to create pathways for access to better education for underprivileged children.

“I understand the pain of not having the resources to make your dreams come true. That is why I want to make this process easier for the children of my village.”

Studying long hours

It was not an easy task to get to this point and involved up to 18 hours of study daily. “I used to get up at 6 a.m., then go to school until 2 p.m., after which I would rest and finish my homework. In the evenings I played table tennis for an hour and sat down from 8pm to 2am to study for the SATs,” said Manu. The SAT is the standardized test that students seeking admission to U.S. colleges must take.

The UP student said there were many distractions and difficult days, but he kept going.

Until grade 5, Manu studied at a government school in Akrabad, after which he was selected for VidyaGyan Academy, a residential school in Bulandshahr in UP. Although his experience of studying at a government school was not bad, his parents wanted something better for him.

After a year of preparation, Manu has secured a grant for VidyaGyan, a philanthropic initiative of the Shiv Nadar Foundation. The academy receives more than two lakh applications annually, out of which 250 deserving students from families, with annual income less than Rs 1 lakh, are educated for free.

While Manu was hard at work on the one hand, he struggled to hold on to his dream on the other. “The biggest challenge for me was to believe that I can be the kid from a small town who can go to a good university in the US. I had to compete with my urban, privileged contemporaries. It took me three long years to prepare myself to believe in myself,” he said.

Manu is a native of Akrabad, a village of about 6,000 inhabitants, located 21 kilometers from Aligarh.

He added that his presence at VidyaGyan has helped him a lot. Teachers and counselors at VidyaGyan helped him prepare for his Stanford application.

My counselors reviewed my essays and gave me an outside perspective on what could be done better. Mentors at my institute also helped me figure out areas to focus on as I prepared for the SAT.

Not only this, he was also able to pass entrance exams like TOEFL and SAT with scholarships. He said: There are several foundations that reimburse students for appearing for these exams. Students must show academic credentials and the challenges they face on the basis of which they are awarded scholarships.

The teen is now set to fly to the US in September.

Do your best

Manus sire Pramod Kumar Chauhan has an equal part to play in the success of his sons. It was Chauhan who saw the potential of his sons at a very young age and started looking for schools that could shape his dreams.

Chauhan is an insurance salesman who works in Akrabad, and his wife is a housewife. The couple sent their son to a hostel so he could “make it big in life”. They knew they wouldn’t be able to support his dreams financially, but they gave him the best they could.

Chauhan, 47, told of his son’s determined story: ‘Manu used to live in a hostel in Bulandshahr, about 80 kilometers from us. Every day he studied until late and we kept him up all night. We have a family with limited resources, I couldn’t possibly afford to send him to the US. His advisors at Shiv Nadar helped him through the whole process.”

The personality test

Manu was a regular participant in debating competitions and is an avid table tennis player. He won a gold medal in the Open State Level Table-Tennis Championship in 2018. He says building a personality and expanding his interests helped him develop a unique identity for himself during the interviews for Stanford.

“Academia is secondary… what the universities look at is your SAT scores and your extracurriculars. I used these activities to incorporate various life skills. In the essays I wrote for the applications, I made sure to express my true self and my learning process,” he says.

The 18-year-old says the pandemic has made it difficult for him, but he could rely on online resources to collect course materials. “The internet connection in the countryside is very bad and I had to go home during the lockdown. It was very difficult to get reading material, but a few websites and Indian students in the US helped a lot. Indian students in the US have made videos with tips on the application process.”

(Edited by Manasa Mohan)

