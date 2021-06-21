Beverly’s Woods Says Goodbye to US National Women’s Field Hockey Team | Sport

Nicole Woods, a Beverly native and the most successful hockey player to ever come out of the North Shore, has announced she is retiring as an active player with the United States National Womens Team.

Woods, who turns 25 next month, will retire with 45 caps (ie games played) for Team USA. She has been both a striker and a midfielder in her career and is completely at peace with her decision.

My knee (which she had surgery on after tore her anterior cruciate ligament in 2019) is great, I’m very healthy and probably in the best shape of my life. Healthy, fit and able to play again were the goals I set for myself after my injury and I have achieved them, the former Beverly High and University of Louisville star player said Sunday afternoon.

But when it came to everything that comes with the national team, all the traveling and doing it all over again, I’m not sure I loved it as much as I expected. Our team has some very important years ahead of us, and everyone involved has to be 100 percent for it. I didn’t know if I was in that headroom, and I wanted to be honest about that with my coaches and teammates.

The 5-foot-1 1/2-inch Woods said as sad as it was to let the rest of her team know about her decision, it was appreciated by all. She has been a member of the USA Field Hockeys Olympic Development Pathaway (now Futures) program since 2014, going from the U-19 Womens National Team, then the U-21 squad a year later and, in 2017, the senior USWNT, playing for the first time in a match against Ireland in May of that year.

Among her many highlights, Woods won the World Championship gold at the 2017 World League semi-finals in Johannesburg; a silver medal at the 2016 Womens Junior Pan American Games in Trinidad & Tobago; and bronze at the 2017 Pan American Cup in Lancaster, Penn. (home of American field hockey). From Chile and Argentina to England and Japan, she’s seen the world play the sport she loves.

Most recently, Woods played for the US in the FIH Pro League in May.

Woods admitted she was concerned about what life would be like without hockey, but said she tasted it during the COVID-19 pandemic and liked it much more than she initially thought.

It gave me a sweet taste, she admitted. What started as a part-time job for my roommate and I at OrangeTheory Fitness in Lancaster, which I originally drove by while it was being built when I was having my knee rehab, turned into a full-time gig. I found a really great community of people there. It was fun; it was the first time I had a community that could turn me on outside of field hockey.

When we missed it (in qualifying for the Olympics in October 2019), OrangeTheory took us. And when the pandemic hit and we couldn’t practice for almost a year, they took us back in. They are my people to lean on.

Woods said she plans to spend most of the summer in Lancaster with her boyfriend, Nick Nuff, before moving to Louisville in mid-October. She likes fitness, staying fit and helping people, so maybe she’s trying some personal training. Or she could always use her MBA, after earning her Masters in Business through Team USA’s online partnership with DeVry Institute.

I didn’t really mind, said Woods, a former soccer player who started playing hockey as a freshman at Beverly High so she could get a ride to and from practice from her sister Corinne, who is three years her senior. and was a BHS captain. Maybe I’ll appreciate it more when I’m older. I never thought all this would happen to me in field hockey, how it exploded for me after high school.

The youngest of three children born to Betsy and Jack Woods (including older brother Mike), she said there were too many people to thank on her journey from Beverly High to the USWNT, but she wanted her family and boyfriend, as well as her former Beverly High coach, Trish Murphy, and ex-Danvers High coach Jill McGinnity of Top Notch hockey, as well as Louisville and American coaches and all of her former teammates.

Playing for Team USA and at such a high level is not easy unless you have the support of the people who love you, and I am fortunate to know that I have always done that, said Woods.

||||