Andy Robertson Quickly DELETES Video Of Him Playing Ping Pong With Covid Positive Billy Gilmour

Published

26 seconds ago

on

By

 


EXCLUSIVE: Scotland star Andy Robertson QUICKLY DELETES video of him playing table tennis with John McGinn and Covid positive Billy Gilmour last night – as Scots deny ANY close contacts in the squad

By Nathan Salt and Kate Mcgreavy For Mailonline and Pa

Published: | Updated:

Scotland captain Andy Robertson has deleted a video of him playing table tennis with John McGinn and Billy Gilmour, who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Shortly after the news of Gilmour’s positive test on Monday morning, a clip surfaced of the team hotel where the young midfielder is playing ping-pong.

Taken from Robertson’s Instagram story, the video shows Gilmour, along with McGinn, relaxing with a game at the team hotel.

The video has since been removed from the Liverpool fullback’s Instagram account.

The Scottish FA claimed Gilmour had no close contacts in the squad when contacted by Sports post.

All other coronavirus tests at the camp in Scotland were negative on Monday morning as the Scottish Football Association is in talks with Public Health England about ‘close contacts’ but none have been identified.

Gilmour played with John McGinn and Andy Robertson Robert

A video, which has since been removed by Andy Robertson, appeared of Billy Gilmour playing table tennis at Scotland’s team hotel with Liverpool fullback and Aston Villa’s John McGinn.

Gilmour has tested positive for Covid-19, Scottish Football Association confirmed

Gilmour has tested positive for Covid-19, Scottish Football Association confirmed

Scotland’s hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the European Championship have been shaken by news star midfielder Gilmour who has tested positive for coronavirus.

A man of the match display against England from the 20-year-old raised expectations that Scotland could win a winner-takes-all clash against Croatia at Hampden Park on Tuesday night.

But Gilmour will play no part against Luka Modric and Co after testing positive for the virus. He will have to self-isolate for 10 days, but his involvement in Euro 2020 is about to end.

A statement from the Scottish FA read: ‘Having been in contact with Public Health England since the positive test was recorded, Billy will now be in self-isolation for 10 days and will therefore miss tomorrow’s UEFA EURO 2020 Group D game against Croatia in Hampden .’

Chelsea midfielder's forced absence is a huge blow to boss Steve Clarke

Chelsea midfielder’s forced absence is a huge blow to boss Steve Clarke

Scotland looked to Gilmour to inspire a win in their crucial final game against Croatia

Scotland looked to Gilmour to inspire a win in their crucial final game against Croatia

Gilmour was left out of the squad for the group defeat to the Czech Republic, but turned out to be a revelation in the Wembley game against England.

He was seen hugging Chelsea teammates Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount ahead of England’s final group match.

The FA confirmed on Monday that all 26 England players and the wider support team have had negative results following Sunday’s final round of UEFA PCR testing and that appropriate Covid-19 protocols will be followed.

The Three Lions are training normally this morning for Tuesday night’s game at Wembley and the FA remain in contact with Public Health England.

Gilmour’s positive test is Scotland’s second since the squad met earlier this month.

Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck sat out both Scots during the warm-up against the Netherlands and Luxembourg after contracting the virus.

Gilmour hugged Ben Chiwell and Mason Mount, two Chelsea teammates, on Friday

Gilmour hugged Ben Chiwell and Mason Mount, two Chelsea teammates, on Friday

Another six players missed the 2-2 draw with the Orange as a precaution, although they were not formally designated as close contacts of Fleck.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke will hold a press conference at 5:45 p.m. on Monday.

Gilmour was hailed as a difference maker by Patrick Vieira, Graeme Souness and Gary Neville and his enforced absence comes as a crushing blow to Scotland and their hopes of progress.

“I really like his technical skill. He likes to play the ball,” Vieira said ITV.

“His teammates are not afraid to give him the ball because they know how good he is at the ball. I think he has a very good future ahead of him.’

Even if Scotland progress without him, his 10-day isolation period would also preclude him from a draw of the last 16.

