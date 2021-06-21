Sports
MS Dhoni tests Shimla-made cricket bat during family vacation
Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who retired from international cricket last year, has since spent most of his time with his family. The 39-year-old is currently on holiday in Shimla with his wife Sakshi Singh, daughter Ziva and some close friends. The videos and photos of the trip are going viral on social media. One of the clips shows Dhoni testing a cricket bat made by Shimla. Sakshi was also featured in the video and received reviews about the captain’s bat cool.
Dhoni has changed his appearance since the unexpected suspension from the Indian Premier League last month. The Chennai Super Kings captain has now grown a fuller mustache with a bit of growth in the beard too.
Dhonis fans are eagerly awaiting him back on the pitch. He will return to action when the remaining phase of the 2021 IPL resumes in the United Arab Emirates around mid-September. His team CSK was in 2nd place before the seasons ended. With 5 wins in seven matches, the Dhonis team is just behind the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals.
Just as Dhoni keeps his emotions in check on the pitch, he is also not very active on social media. Dhoni has 33.3 million followers on Instagram, but he has posted just over 100 posts. He last updated his Instagram account six months ago, in January. The former cricketer had given his fans a glimpse of his strawberry farm and also shared his love for the fruit. Dhoni joked that if hell keeps picking the strawberries from the farm, there will be nothing left for the market.
Get all the IPL news and cricket score here
