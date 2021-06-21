Europe beckons for Surbiton and Hampstead & Westminster





These are exciting times for the teams that originally qualified for the EHL Cup of the 2020/2021 season, as a replacement competition will take place in late September and early October this year. Covid-19 restrictions had resulted in the original competition being reduced to a Final4 format, held over Easter, meaning many of the qualified teams missed it. The draw has been made and the women of Surbiton will face Pegasus on the Irish side in the Final4 on Saturday, October 2, with the final set played the following day. Meanwhile, Hampstead & Westminster take on German outfit Mannheimer HC, while Surbiton takes on KHC Dragons of Belgium in the men’s KO16, both on Saturday, October 2. For Surbiton’s men and women, and Hampstead & Westminster men, this is a great opportunity to showcase their talents to some of the other leading European clubs in this prestigious competition. Surbiton’s Women’s Head Coach Brett Garrard is excited about the challenge. It’s a big motivator for our players. We really wanted to go to the main game [at Easter] and we couldn’t [because of Covid restrictions] but playing in a European league gives us a great challenge, playing against different teams and styles. I’m using it in preparation for the main event this Easter. Doing it in October is a great start to the competition season and hopefully it whets people’s appetite for what’s to come with Easter. Garrard is also delighted that the league is giving him the opportunity to see new members of the squad perform in a European competition early in the season. Normally we would play a season of domestic competition and then we would have three days of intense EHL competition, with no new players having any experience. So from that point of view, this is a great preparation for me and them. Surbiton has managed to play a number of competitive matches amid the opportunities offered by the easing of lockdown. In recent months they have played 12 games against local teams such as East Grinstead and Wimbledon as well as the England Hockey Development squad and the club’s junior men’s club. These matches gave me a chance to catch my breath and a chance to actually coach and introduce new ideas. These games, plus the EHL Cup, are all opportunities for me to get the players ready for next season. There is a real excitement about what next year may bring. With this tournament in Hamburg which is one of the best hockey hubs you can ever experience. UHC has a great history and is a fantastic club so what a great place to go to play.

Matt Guise-Brown is a long-serving athlete at Hampstead and Westminster. Most recently, he was crowned the top scorer at the inaugural Y1 Men’s Hockey Championships when Hampstead and Westminster took the title. That experience has made the penalty corner specialists long for more hockey. It will be great to really participate again, the Y1 Cup we recently participated in was so, so much fun after not playing hockey for so long. Playing hockey again in October will be great. Events like these are very important for the progress of the clubs. Competing against some of the best clubs in Europe is a huge challenge, but also a lot of fun. The EHL we played in Barcelona a few years ago was just that. The quality of the competition in England is of course good, but then it’s a big step forward when you start playing against clubs from other countries and it’s really nice to test yourself against some really good players and really good teams. That is of course a challenge after a busy summer. Some guys go to the euro and various other things. With club hockey, even if you make it to the England League final, you’ll only be playing 20 league games, so adding four more games is an exciting prospect. Yes, it’s a challenge, but the excitement of playing far outweighs the challenge. And to play with the team again is something we are all looking forward to. The men’s competition is hosted by the Belgian national champion Dragons, while the women’s competition is held at UHC Clubanlage in Germany. EHL Womens Cup participants (October 2-3, 2021): UHC Hamburg (Germany), Surbiton (England), Pegasus (Ireland), HC Minsk (Belarus) EHL Men’s Cup participants (September 30, October 3, 2021): Mannheimer HC (Germany), Rot-Weiss Kln (Germany), SV Kampong (Netherlands), HC s-Hertogenbosch (Netherlands), La Gantoise HC (Belgium), KHC Dragons (Belgium), Club de Campo de Madrid (Spain), Surbiton (England), Hampstead & Westminster (England), Dinamo-Ak Bars (Russia), Dinamo Elektrostal (Russia), Saint Germain (France), Three Rock Rovers (Ireland), HC Minsk (Belarus), SV Arminen ( Austria), Grange (Scotland). EHL Cup Schedule



