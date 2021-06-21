Andy Robertson and John McGinn need not self-isolate with Billy Gilmour, despite images of the Scottish trio playing table tennis surfacing on social media





Andy Robertson and John McGinn are not required to join Billy Gilmour in quarantine, despite the Scottish trio playing table tennis together at the weekend. Chelsea youngster Gilmour, who starred at Wembley against England, has been banned from the Tartan army’s final Euro 2020 group match against Croatia because he returned a positive test for COVID-19. Getty Gilmour ruled midfield against the Three Lions and his absence will be a huge miss for Clarke It comes after he put down a man-of-the-match display against England at Wembley, keeping Scotland’s small hopes of qualifying for the last 16 alive. Gilmour’s absence will be a major blow to Steve Clarke, but fears that Liverpool’s Andy Robertson and Aston Villa’s John McGinn could also be forced into quarantine have been allayed as talkSPORT’s Alex Crook revealed table tennis is indeed possible is. not form ‘close contact’ according to UEFA guidelines. Crook wrote on Twitter: “RE the video circulating of Billy Gilmour playing table tennis at Scotland’s team hotel with Andy Robertson and John McGinn, under UEFA protocol table tennis does not count as close contact if competitors are two meters apart… “ Robertson posted a video on his Instagram story of the trio unwinding with a game of table tennis at their team hotel, but it’s now gone like all stories on the social media platform. Robertson posted photos of teammates Gilmour and McGinn on social media as they unwind after England standoff However, fears that Robertson and McGinn could join Gilmour have been allayed However, the Scottish FA have denied that there has been any close contact between Gilmour and his team-mates. This means no other players have been affected or identified as close contacts, meaning they will all be available for action on Tuesday and the other 25 players trained on Monday. “The Scottish FA can confirm that Billy Gilmour, a member of the Scotland national team, has tested positive for Covid-19,” the SFA said in a statement about Gilmour. “Having been in contact with Public Health England since the positive test was recorded, Billy will now be in self-isolation for 10 days and will therefore miss tomorrow’s UEFA Euro 2020 Group D game against Croatia in Hampden.” Again the video circulating of Billy Gilmour playing table tennis at the #SCO team hotel with Andy Robertson and John McGinn, table tennis does not count as close contact under UEFA protocol if competitors are 2 meters apart. More @talkSPORT — Alex Crook (@alex_crook) June 21, 2021 After surpassing a string of Premier League players in London on Friday night, Gilmour was expected to start again against Croatia, with the tantalizing prospect of taking on Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric. But Clarke will now have to rethink his plans. Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay, who returned to England in a defensive role, is likely to return to his usual position to protect the back three.







