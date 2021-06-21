VVS Laxman: Cricketers from all over the world were inspired by Sachin Tendulkar | Cricket News





MUMBAI: Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman praised Sachin Tendulkar and said that only one player could have played as master blaster under several skippers after leaving his captaincy in 2000.

Tendulkar was named the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) batsman in Tests of the 21st century, leaving the likes of Jacques Kallis, Steve Smith and Ricky Ponting behind by an exquisite 50-strong jury assembled by Star Sports.

“I played alongside him for so long. Sachin played under different captains. I think in 2000 he decided he was not going to be captain anymore. And such a senior player, such a legend of the game. fit and contribute to the advancement of Indian cricket under various captains, and to help them thrive as captains, is something only a role model and inspiration like Sachin can do — which he did really well,” Laxman said in the show Cricket Live by Star Sports.

“The legacy he left behind is not only scoring hundreds, double hundreds, 100 hundreds, but the way he inspired the younger generation of Indian cricketers and the cricketers of the world. I remember Kane Williamson in his debut Test Match in Ahmedabad ; chatting with Sachin, understanding the game.

“As recently as the IPL, which just ended, we had a long talk with Sachin; we talked about his tennis elbow injury. So not only did the Indian cricketers get inspiration from Sachin, but all the cricketers around the world got inspiration from him and that’s why he’s the best,” he added.

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain called Tendulkar a “great ambassador for cricket from India”.

“There are some great candidates out there and any one of these (GOAT nominees) would be worthy winners. I mean it’s not just the stats among those hundreds that you get. I think sometimes it’s too determined by stats,” he said.

“This occasion has shown – here in the final today – it’s about how you handle pressure; how you handle pressure. Also, an ambassador for the game, Sachin, was a great ambassador for cricket from India. When he speaks, people are listening,” he added.

Tendulkar, who had his illustrious test career in 2013, recorded 15,921 runs with a phenomenal average of 53.78.







