Northeast Florida Aces Fly High

A year after the coronavirus pandemic brought the high school tennis season to an abrupt halt in 2020, players in the Jacksonville area showed they hadn’t missed a step.

A state championship and several more post-season deep runs highlighted Northeast Florida’s season on the field as the Times-Union rolls out its annual All-First Coast squad in boys and girls tennis in 2021.

Chase Healey didn’t just pick up where he left off last spring, he’s dragged himself all the way to a state title.

The Christ’s Church sophomore, who made his first appearance in the state as an eighth-grader in 2019, hit a milestone with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Pensacola Catholic’s Justin Lyons to reach the final of the Class 1A boys’ overall singles to win.

Healey’s title was the first on-court title for Christ’s Church, and the first individual boys’ tennis championship for any player at a school within Jacksonville’s borders since Matt Schimmel in Bolles in 2005.

The Ponte Vedra boys’ team, meanwhile, drew its tennis inspiration from a legend.

Motivated by their connections to 1950s American legend Tony Trabert, who died in February at the age of 90, the young Sharks battled through the regional leagues to the Class 3A tournament.

Juniors Andrew Kelley and Adam Logan led Ponte Vedra to the quarter-finals before their loss to Doral Academy.

In Class 2A, Bolles combined a strong No. 1 singles ace in Joe Hajj with excellent depth behind, highlighted by Zach Yu at No. 2 singles, for a regional championship and a place in the state knockout round.

Episcopal also earned another regional boys’ title, led from No. 1 in singles by senior Justin Bobo. The Eagles lost their Class 1A quarterfinal to Ransom Everglades.

Creekside’s Andrew Ferris took a class 4A district title to advance to the state tournament as an individual, and in the heart of Jacksonville, Stanton’s Chace Caven and Blake Caven combined to qualify for the Class 2A doubles semifinals.

The Bolles girls’ side, meanwhile, sliced ​​through the schedule like a rocket, completing the regular season and regional competitions not only without a loss, but with just a handful of sets lost throughout the season.

Meagan Donovan at No. 1 singles and Abby Radel at No. 2 singles led the way for the Bulldogs, whose run in Class 2A ended in the state quarters against Gulliver Prep.

Donovan, who signed with Washington & Lee, did not drop a regular season game.

The Ponte Vedra girls, with Ellie Stamatogiannakis and Anna Handley in the top two positions, were on their way to a regional championship en route to the state tournament, where they lost to eventual champion Doral Academy.

Creekside also made the state playoffs in Class 4A, a talented squad followed by Caroline Warner to No. 1 singles, while in Class 1A, an Episcopal lineup was known for its balance and depth from top to bottom, repeated as a regional champion.

In the Gateway Conference, two of the best girls performances came from opposite ends of the experience spectrum: Mika Matteo capped her Sandalwood career with a solid senior season for the Saints, while Jackson freshman Kyla Proctor made an explosive arrival with an individual district title and a run to the Class 1A quarters.

In Nassau County, Fernandina Beach’s Kaylee Stacy earned district singles and doubles titles en route to the state tournament.

The overall award winners will be announced on June 28 at the Greater Jacksonville High School Sports Awards, an online celebration of the year’s outstanding athletic achievements. The awards include a host of sports celebrities ranging from Shaquille O’Neal to Alex Morgan to Jaguar’s head coach Urban Meyer, all of whom recognize the best of Northeast Florida from the field to the field to the track.