Sports
Northeast Florida Aces Fly High
A year after the coronavirus pandemic brought the high school tennis season to an abrupt halt in 2020, players in the Jacksonville area showed they hadn’t missed a step.
A state championship and several more post-season deep runs highlighted Northeast Florida’s season on the field as the Times-Union rolls out its annual All-First Coast squad in boys and girls tennis in 2021.
Chase Healey didn’t just pick up where he left off last spring, he’s dragged himself all the way to a state title.
The Christ’s Church sophomore, who made his first appearance in the state as an eighth-grader in 2019, hit a milestone with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Pensacola Catholic’s Justin Lyons to reach the final of the Class 1A boys’ overall singles to win.
Healey’s title was the first on-court title for Christ’s Church, and the first individual boys’ tennis championship for any player at a school within Jacksonville’s borders since Matt Schimmel in Bolles in 2005.
The Ponte Vedra boys’ team, meanwhile, drew its tennis inspiration from a legend.
Motivated by their connections to 1950s American legend Tony Trabert, who died in February at the age of 90, the young Sharks battled through the regional leagues to the Class 3A tournament.
Juniors Andrew Kelley and Adam Logan led Ponte Vedra to the quarter-finals before their loss to Doral Academy.
In Class 2A, Bolles combined a strong No. 1 singles ace in Joe Hajj with excellent depth behind, highlighted by Zach Yu at No. 2 singles, for a regional championship and a place in the state knockout round.
Episcopal also earned another regional boys’ title, led from No. 1 in singles by senior Justin Bobo. The Eagles lost their Class 1A quarterfinal to Ransom Everglades.
Creekside’s Andrew Ferris took a class 4A district title to advance to the state tournament as an individual, and in the heart of Jacksonville, Stanton’s Chace Caven and Blake Caven combined to qualify for the Class 2A doubles semifinals.
The Bolles girls’ side, meanwhile, sliced through the schedule like a rocket, completing the regular season and regional competitions not only without a loss, but with just a handful of sets lost throughout the season.
Meagan Donovan at No. 1 singles and Abby Radel at No. 2 singles led the way for the Bulldogs, whose run in Class 2A ended in the state quarters against Gulliver Prep.
Donovan, who signed with Washington & Lee, did not drop a regular season game.
The Ponte Vedra girls, with Ellie Stamatogiannakis and Anna Handley in the top two positions, were on their way to a regional championship en route to the state tournament, where they lost to eventual champion Doral Academy.
Creekside also made the state playoffs in Class 4A, a talented squad followed by Caroline Warner to No. 1 singles, while in Class 1A, an Episcopal lineup was known for its balance and depth from top to bottom, repeated as a regional champion.
In the Gateway Conference, two of the best girls performances came from opposite ends of the experience spectrum: Mika Matteo capped her Sandalwood career with a solid senior season for the Saints, while Jackson freshman Kyla Proctor made an explosive arrival with an individual district title and a run to the Class 1A quarters.
In Nassau County, Fernandina Beach’s Kaylee Stacy earned district singles and doubles titles en route to the state tournament.
The overall award winners will be announced on June 28 at the Greater Jacksonville High School Sports Awards, an online celebration of the year’s outstanding athletic achievements. The awards include a host of sports celebrities ranging from Shaquille O’Neal to Alex Morgan to Jaguar’s head coach Urban Meyer, all of whom recognize the best of Northeast Florida from the field to the field to the track.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]