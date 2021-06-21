Inaugural Street Hockey Tournament Helps Monaghan Family of Medway

FRANKLIN As Evan Monaghan sauntered to the sidelines in his goalkeeper pads on Saturday, his father, Mike, was waiting for him.

Mike Monaghan, who is currently battling cancer, had an award and a question for his 17-year-old son after his team won the inaugural Coach Mike Strong Street Hockey Tournament.

Number two has a chance, huh? Mike asked, handing Evan a white mini hockey stick.

Oh my (gosh, yeah), Evan responded.

Mike Monaghan has watched a lot of hockey over the years. He has also coached many of them. But never did the Medway native see a hockey game played in his honor.

That all changed on Saturday when family, friends and supporters gathered at Fletcher Field in Franklin for a street hockey tournament to raise money for the Monaghan family as Mike continues his battle with cancer.

I’m going to choke. It means the world to me, said Mike, 56. I’ve known some of these kids since they were four years old and to watch them grow up and watch them play sports in high school is just amazing and I’m friends with their parents and they are wonderful people.

Medway is a very special town, were very lucky.

In June 2020 Mike was diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma: a form of kidney cancer.

A month later, his left kidney was removed and Mike was due to return to his job as an adjustment counselor at Dedham High School last October. But then he discovered that his cancer had spread to his lungs and brain. In November, Mike had surgery to remove a brain tumor. He ended up in the hospital again in January and spent the entire month of February in the hospital with an infection.

He honestly didn’t respond and we weren’t sure if he would come home, said his wife, Laura Monaghan. But the power of prayer, I’ll tell you. He’s here and he’s doing well and we’re looking at it day by day.

Mike was unable to coach hockey in the past 12 months. It was a big blow because he had tutored all three of his children Evan, his daughter Maggie and youngest son Shane and countless other hockey players in the MetroWest.

I didn’t coach this year because of the cancer, Mike said. So I saw a lot of people (on Saturday) that I would normally have been with a lot this year. I just couldn’t bring myself to go because I was going to the rink and I would be freezing.

On Saturday, in temperatures slightly warmer than an indoor ice rink, Mike watched all three of his kids compete in the street hockey tournament. He did this with an old friend, Jeff Shepherd, who was stationed with Mike in Germany when the two were members of the United States Air Force.

He has a wonderful family and great support, said Shepherd, who lives in New Hampshire. I wish it wasn’t under these circumstances. He’s a good guy.

Mike sat on the sidelines in a green folding chair next to Shepherd, wearing a camouflage hat with the South Shore Kings logo on it, a junior ice hockey team that Evan played on and Mike helped coach. A few other former kings occupied the outdoor asphalt hockey rink during the 13-team tournament.

Mr Monaghan, I’ve known him for a while. He is the most cordial man. He’s always there for Evan and for Shane and for Maggie and to see what they’re going through is really heartbreaking, said Joey LeBlanc, a recent Franklin High graduate who played for Mike in youth hockey.

He was our team father for a long time. Just to see all the support I don’t know if you could get many more people to donate on any given Saturday. But that just speaks to the type of man that Mr. Monaghan is.

There are kids coming from years ago to kids he coached last year, Laura Monaghan said. It makes me happy that Mike gets to see it all, because he missed so much of it while he was in the hospital.

The outdoor hockey tournament featured both boys’ and girls’ teams with players ranging from fifth to twelfth graders. Games lasted 15 minutes and the format was double elimination. Hosted by Julie Infanger, Sheila LeBlanc and Michelle Marchionni, the event also included a bake sale as all proceeds go to a GoFundMe set up to support the Monaghan family.

More:Donate to GoFundMe for Medway’s Monaghan Family

We are an extension of the family, Infanger said. Were not blood relatives, but we are like family.

In the senior boys category final, Evan and his five friends (Jack Carr, Alex Infanger, Drew Johnson, Sam Marchionni and Nate VanSaun) took on six Dedham hockey players.

Before the final game, Evans team coach Christian White decided to make a move on the goalkeeper.

We were going to get serious and put the real goalkeeper in there, White said.

The real goalkeeper was Evan Monaghan, a Daily News All-Star for ice hockey last winter. He didn’t play in the net for his teams the first few games, but was a star netminder for the Medway High hockey team this past season.

Evan helped his street hockey team stave off a talented Dedham squad for a 2-1 win. After the win, Mike handed his son and his teammates mini white hockey sticks with COACH MIKE STRONG etched in black marker and a green three-leaf clover on them.

We all knew we wanted to win all the time, so we took it very seriously. It was great and (my dad) had a great time and that’s the most important thing, Evan said. A lot of people came and it was great to see everyone. It meant a lot to our family.

It’s really nice to know that the whole city is behind us, said Maggie, 15. He’s doing really well, so it’s just special that he’s been through this and beat everything so far. He’s doing great and he’s going to beat it all.

It brings me to tears, Laura said. It’s been utterly overwhelming and heartwarming, and (the community) has been such a support over the past year and we couldn’t have done it without them.

And on Saturday, that community turned out to be #MikeStrong. They made everything feel normal for the Monaghan family for a few hours. Evan, Maggie and Shane got to play hockey and their mom and dad got to watch.

Just the way they like it.

It means everything. It symbolizes how strong my father and family (are) but also how everyone has helped, Evan said. Part of me gets emotional, but it’s nice to see everyone. Everyone helps and keeps our family afloat.

Tommy Cassell is a senior multimedia journalist for the Daily News. He can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @tommycassell44.