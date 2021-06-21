Sports
ICC WTC Final: Fan Blast ICC On Twitter To Watch Kyle Jamieson Play Table Tennis, Said Winner Decide On TT Match | WTC Final: ICC – ‘Table Tennis Winner,’
: (India vs New Zealand) (ICC World Test Championship Final).
–
(Southampton) (Ageas Bowl) (Rain) (Poor light) . 2 .
. (Kyle Jamieson) (Table tennis) . (NZC).
The wet weather has returned to the Hampshire Bowl, so for now it’s table tennis#WTC21 pic.twitter.com/hA0AjPgiya
BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 21, 2021
ICC
(Kyle Jamieson) (Table tennis), ‘? (TT) . , .’ .
@ICC are you happy now.. it’s better to hold a TT to declare the WTC final the winner.. you know it’s an indoor game.. no rain effect
sri harda (@drlngharshu) June 21, 2021
Jamieson should be unbeatable in table tennis with his reach
David Gesterkamp (@KiwiDaveGkamp) June 21, 2021
Agar match chalu hua tho, Jamieson ko jaldi pad-up hone bolo
Hemraj Jeure (@ iamhemu2231) June 21, 2021
Bigger body isn’t always beneficial.
Reflections are central here.
mantisshr (@mantisshr) June 21, 2021
Is there a chance Jamieson will hurt his right wrist (injury lasting 3 days) while serving the smaller ball? PLEASE?
Cricketkeeda (@Cricketkeeda10) June 21, 2021
Can players get injured playing TT? Ask for a friend.
Harminder Singh (@21harminder) June 21, 2021
Let’s settle it with a table tennis game.
renuka mendis (@renukamendiss) June 21, 2021
Better to get at least a result from this table tennis match
Ananth Vinodh (Ananthvinodh) June 21, 2021
WTC Final should be a timeless test like in the early days of cricket.
Elon Kushk (@ElonKushk) June 21, 2021
Play your TT against the Indians, that would be fun and competitive.
Tony (@AnthonyMalon5) June 21, 2021
The fans deserve a BlackCaps vs India table tennis match
Tony Loftus (@blindreaper13) June 21, 2021
might as well live stream the table tennis match and give us something to watch
Arhum (@arhuml92) June 21, 2021
