Who won the NASCAR race yesterday? Full results of Ally 400 in Nashville





The winner of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville Superspeedway just can’t lose now. Kyle Larson took three straight wins in points-paying races and four straight wins overall, including the All-Star Race, while dominating the Ally 400. The Hendrick Motorsports driver was more than four seconds ahead of number two Ross Chastain at the checkered flag. Larson has won in Sonoma, Charlotte, Texas and Nashville during his streak. Find out more about Larson’s win on Sunday, plus the full race results below. MORE: Watch NASCAR races live with fuboTV (7-day free trial) Who won the NASCAR race yesterday? Kyle Larson won for the fourth time in a row, and as he has for most of the series, he ran and hid off the field. He led 264 of the 300 laps of Sunday’s race at the 1,333-mile oval in Nashville. “We never really had to run after people, so I don’t know if any of my teammates would come back to the front, it would probably have been difficult to pass them,” Larson said after the race. He said his No. 5 Chevrolet was “really good.” “He cut the middle of the corner really well and our pit crew did a great job again,” he said. “I just hope we can keep it up. Most of the excitement came after the race. NASCAR disqualified Larson’s teammate Chase Elliott, the reigning series champion, after five lug nuts were loose on Elliott’s No. 9 car during a post-race inspection. Elliott dropped from 13th to last place, which was 39th on Sunday, getting just one point. Elliott won Stage 1, so he lost 10 bonus points and one playoff point as part of the DQ. NASCAR results from Nashville Kyle Larson kept his winning streak going on Sunday with another runaway win. Larson is still second in the Cup Series points standings, but just 10 points behind leader Denny Hamlin with nine races left in the regular season. He leads the series with four wins in points-paying races. The rest of the top five were Ross Chastain, William Byron, pole sitter Aric Almirola and Kevin Harvick. The Cup Series is now gearing up for a doubleheader over the weekend in Pocono. Race 1 is Saturday at 3 p.m. ET; Race 2, the Explore the Pocono Mountains 350, is at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. NBCSN will broadcast both races. MRN has radio coverage both days. The grid for Saturday’s race will be determined by the mathematical formula NASCAR will use for most races in 2021. Sunday’s lineup will be set differently: NASCAR will reverse the order of the top 20 finishers in Saturday’s race. The winner of the race starts 20th, the runner-up starts 19th, and so on. The bottom half of the field is the cars that finish 21st through 40th (or whatever number of cars are racing) on ​​Saturday. Item. Driver 1 Kyle Larson 2 Ross Chastain 3 William Byron 4 Aric Almirola 5 Kevin Harvick 6 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 7 Daniel SuarezI placeholder image 8 Kurt Busch 9 Christopher Bello 10 Joey Logano 11 Kyle Busch 12 Austin Dillon 13 Chase Elliott (DQ’d, placed 39th) 14 Ryan Newman 15 Alex Bowman 16 Corey LaJoie 17 Michael McDowell 18 Anthony Alfredo 19 Tyler Reddick 20 Erik Jones 21 Bubba Wallace 22 Denny Hamlin 23 Martin Truex Jr. 24 Brad Keselowski 25 Matt Di Benedetto 26 Garrett Smithley 27 Josh Bilickic 28 JJ Yeley 29 BJ McLeod 30 Joey Gase 31 Cole Custer 32 Chase Briscoe 33 Ryan Preece 34 Chad Finchum 35 David Starr 36 Justin Haley 37 Chris Buescher 38 Ryan Blaney 39 Quin Houff This report uses material from the NASCAR Wire Service.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos