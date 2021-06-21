JaMarr Chase Fantasy Football Profile: 2021 Forecasts for No.75 in the Preseason Rankings

JaMarr Chase retired from LSU last year, but his 2019 season was truly remarkable as the Tigers set record numbers with Joe Burrow and Chase en route to a National Championship. Chase caught Burrow’s 84 passes for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns that season for a lofty 21.2 yards per reception. And this year, all hell has thrown Burrow deep again after the Bengals took him fifth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. Given what we saw of Burrow last year before his end-of-season injury, that could open up big imaginations for the rookie receiver.

To commemorate the 2021 NFL season, count down the 75 best fantasy football players in the league. Picking a Top 75 is subjective, especially when projecting an entire season of accumulated fantasy points, but that’s part of the fun. Assume what I see as an average league, which is 12 teams, .5 PPR scores and a roster of 1QB, 2RB, 3WR, 1TE and 1RB/WR/TE. Kickers and defenses need not apply.

Change is the nature of the NFL beast, so trades and injuries will probably affect this list, but hey, this isn’t rocket science. Were here to have a little fun and build some much needed anticipation for a league dwarfed by baseball, football, hockey, etc. Apart from the sarcasm, the NFL is addictive and we were here to give you daily fix as we get closer to the season.

The official and frequently updated fantasy football drafting levels can be found here.

Chase, like all rookie receivers, is hard to rank in fantasy football. We’ve seen in the past that rookie recipients take a few years to get a foothold, but there have been plenty of exceptions as well. Last season it was Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson who took the fantasy world by storm, even surpassing his teammate Adam Thielen in fantasy prowess.

Competition for touches

Can we expect a breakthrough from Chase when he returns to the field with his old quarterback in college? The connection between the two is probably exaggerated as they both acclimate to the NFL offense and Zac Taylors, but it certainly can’t hurt. The real question comes down to how much work Chase gets with Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd already established in the offense? And then, how effective will the offense as a whole be, allowing the chase to find important scoring opportunities?

Team offensive expectations

Burrow was inconsistent in his rookie season as expected. He put big numbers on the browns both times they played and achieved a 63 percent completion rate in every game but one. His season ended against Washington in his 11th game and he only managed to lead his team to two wins and a draw in that span. The good news is he wasn’t over his head and Coach Taylor let him vent, as he threw the ball 37 times per game. He is on track to be a full training camp and he and Chase will have a full outdoor season to get back on the same page.

What is its advantage?

We know what Chases’ potential as a top No. 1 wide receiver in this league looks like and the Bengals offense looks poised to set up numbers, especially as their defense puts them in deficit. Chase has an advantage to win that No. 1 spot sooner rather than later, which would probably put him higher than the 75th best fantasy player this season. But as it is, there will likely be growing pains. In the end, I’m still expecting a solid debut season from the #5 overall pick.

What is its disadvantage?

The downside is real. As a rookie on a team that is still missing pieces on the attack line, the attack can have problems. Add to that the fact that Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd played well and will be demanding goals, Chase could be feeling the pressure. The hope is that the passing volume will be enough so that the efficiency doesn’t have to be great for Chase to break out each week for a big winner to fill his probably inefficient stats.

Projection

70 receptions, 105 goals, 900 yards, 6 touchdowns