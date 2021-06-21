Andy Robertson DELETES Video Of Billy Gilmour Playing Table Tennis With John McGinn As Scotland Says There Are No Close Contacts





SCOTLAND captain Andy Robertson has removed a video of him playing table tennis with Billy Gilmour, who has tested positive for Covid. The clip on the Liverpool defenders’ Instagram page showed the couple and John McGinn involved in a game of table tennis at the Scotland team hotel, but has since been removed. 2 Billy Gilmour with Scotland manager Steve Clarke after the England game Credit: Getty Read our live blog for all the latest Scotland at Euro 2020 Gilmour is now out of tomorrow’s Euro 2020 match with Croatia in Hampden and must self-isolate for 10 days, as well as barring him from a possible last 16 draw if Scotland qualify. A statement from the Scottish FA confirmed: having been in contact with Public Health England since the positive test was registered, Billy will now be in self-isolation for 10 days and will therefore miss tomorrow’s UEFA EURO 2020 Group D game against Croatia in Hampden. The rest of the Scottish squad trained normally this morning and it is clear that no close contacts with Gilmour have been identified so far. Manager Steve Clarke will hold his pre-match media conference tonight, when he is expected to provide the latest update on the situation. 2 Andy Robertson’s video of Billy Gilmour playing table tennis with him and John McGinn Gilmour was expected to start the game against the Croats after his man-of-the-match display against England at Wembley. He was seen full-time on Friday night hugging Chelsea teammates Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount. SHAVEHEARTS Dykes wants Scotland stars to shave heads and go to war on Croatia But the Football Association revealed that the England squad has submitted all negative tests and will be free tomorrow night to face the Czechs in their final group game. It is not the first Covid scare to hit the Scottish team this summer. Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck tested positive in the squads’ preparation camp in Spain and missed friendlies with the Netherlands and Luxembourg. Six other players were left out of the friendly with the Orange squad in Spain as a precaution before returning for the match in Luxembourg. The Gilmour news will dampen the rising enthusiasm among the Tartan army after the rousing performance against England. But the absence of the midfielders gives them the chance to step in and help deliver the win Scotland needs if they are to have a chance of making it past the group stage for the first time. Keep up to date with ALL the latest news and transfers on the Scottish Sun football page Billy Gilmour tests positive for Covid just days after England game and will blow MISS Scotland vs Croatia into Euro 2020







