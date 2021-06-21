Competition VP: Supervision tightening on Hendrick?





Jared C. Tilton | Getty Images

Kyle Larson in particular and Hendrick Motorsports in general contributed to their NASCAR Cup Series win on Sunday, filling in their recent Nashville Superspeedway wins. Dominance is often cyclical in motorsport and the advantage is now evident in team owner Rick Hendrick’s fleet of four cars. RELATED: Official Nashville Results | Cup series standings NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Scott Miller spoke of that competitive advantage a day after Larson’s Nashville defeat in the Ally 400, making one of his regular Monday morning appearances on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. With Larson taking his third straight win in points races and Hendrick noting his fifth straight points win, Miller was asked if the inspection process is getting stricter for a team on such a role. “It does, both externally and internally,” Miller told SiriusXM. “We want to make sure we don’t miss anything in our process, so not that we don’t look closely at every car that goes by there, but when you start to get a dominant team, the lens definitely gets focused. a little more on the microscope. You think back to a year ago, or even two years ago, I mean we had a run there where nobody came close to JGR (Joe Gibbs Racing) and they finished with all the cars in the top five, many, many times . Same kind of stuff, right? “I don’t know what it is in racing but it seems like it goes in cycles with these teams but to really answer your question yes we certainly look at all the cars but if you start a team too very dominant , of course it’s just natural to make sure you don’t miss anything there.” While Larson’s winning No. 5 Chevrolet passed Sunday’s post-race inspection without a hitch, some of the post-race check on Hendrick’s four-car efforts focused on the No. 9 Chevy of defending champion Chase Elliott. The No. 9 entry was found with five unsecured lug nuts during a post-race check, leading to a disqualification that demoted Elliott from an apparent 13th place to finish last in the 39-car finish order. Miller indicated that no further sanctions would follow and that the verdict was clear. The NASCAR Rule Book outlines the penalty structure in Section 12.5.2.7.4 (“Minimum Safety Penalty Options”), which states that discovery of three or more unsecured lug nuts in a post-race check will result in disqualification. “It was a DQ, and it’s well documented in the rulebook. Five lug nuts were loose on the car and that’s a safety violation,” Miller said. “How that happened is always up for debate, but it’s really in the rulebook to make sure all the lug nuts are hit on the pit road because a few years ago we had an outburst of people who deliberately didn’t hit all the lug nuts. nuts, which was very, very unsafe. So there’s the rule for that, and they just had too many lug nuts loose at the end of the race. Unfortunate situation for everyone, but very, very clear and very well defined.”







