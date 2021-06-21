Muralitharan pits Warne, McGrath, Steyn; named GOAT bowler of the 21st century | Cricket





Muttiah Muralitharan was chosen as the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) in Tests of the 21st century, leaving the likes of Shane Warne, Dale Steyn and Glenn McGrath behind by an exquisite 50-member jury assembled by Star Sports. The same jury had named Sachin Tendulkar the greatest of all time among batsmen in Tests. Sri Lankas legendary spinner Muralitharan is currently the top wicket taker in both ODIs and Tests. Murali finished with 800 Test wickets the first and only to date after playing 133 Tests. His average of 22.73 is also one of the best among the great bowlers who have taken more than 400 test wickets. Laxman said he could see the fear in batsmen’s eyes when they were about to face Muralitharan in a match. “I had the privilege of being against all these greats of the game. Steyn, for someone who could swing the ball, used not only the conventional swing but also the reverse swing, to choke you and get you out. The presence of Shane Warne on the cricket pitch was just incredible,” Laxman said on Star Sports’ show Cricket Live. Also read | Ex-Ind, NZ cricketers beat ICC after rain threatens to wash away on WTC Day 4 final “But for me it was Muttiah Muralitharan – the greatest bowler of all time in the 21st century – because he is a spinner who has harassed all batsmen around the world, not only in Sri Lanka, not only in the subcontinental conditions but apart from Australia , all over the world. He has been the greatest of all time. “It’s not just about stats, it’s not just about the number of wickets. He got 800 test wickets, that’s a big achievement, the way he pranked batsmen. I could see the fear in the eyes of the batsmen when they faced Muralitharan,” he added. Former Indian batsman Sanjay Bangar said Muralitharan did not have the luxury of a good bowling attack that other bowlers had on their team. “I thought Anil Kumble would be on the list because he is someone who has won many matches for India, 619 Test wickets. And to do that without the ability of a Shane Warne or without the variation and trickery of someone like a Muralitharan, it was a phenomenal achievement for Anil and for India,” Bangar said. “But I’ll have to give it to Muttiah Muralitharan purely because he didn’t have the luxury of applying any pressure from the other side except for someone like Chaminda Vas, he had to do it all by himself. “I think for that particular reason, to have the record for bearing the responsibility for an international attack, it must be Muralitharan,” he added.

