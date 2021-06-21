UNC Football Hosts Showtime Camp For Elite Recruits, Offers One Scholarship

The UNC soccer coaching staff took a close look at some of the top recruiting goals on Saturday as dozens of three-star, four-star and five-star high school athletes flocked to Chapel Hill for the annual Showtime Camp.

The selective showcase event canceled last summer due to the coronavirus pandemic included conditioning work, position exercises, pep talks from UNC coach Mack Brown and a series of one-on-one exercises between offensive and defensive linemen and offensive and defensive skill position players.

Here are 10 intriguing recruits who were on campus for the Tar Heels camp on Saturday.

2022 QB Conner Harrell, Thompson (Ala.)

Harrell, who completed 73.4% of his passes for 42 touchdowns as a junior, has quickly become a priority recruit for UNC. After losing four other 2022 quarterbacks, the Tar Heels Harrell offered a scholarship at the end of May have quickly positioned themselves as contenders for the state champion.

A three-star recruit and more than capable runner, Harrell showed a smooth release on Saturday as he teamed up with four-star Hough quarterback Tad Hudson in 2023. Other schools in the running for Harrell include Arizona and the Northwest, both of which he owns. visited, and Michigan.

2023 S Sonny Styles, Pickerington Central, Ohio

Styles, a five-star recruit and the No. 15 overall player in his classSaturday was hard to miss. At six feet and 216 pounds, he was the tallest defensive back on the scene and put his height to good use, whether he was chopping a deliberately knocked over ball in a solo drill or defending a wide receiver in one-on-one. a.

The No. 1 safety in the nation remains a longshot for UNC: His father, Lorenzo, played at Ohio State in the 1990s and his older brother, Lorenzo Jr., a four-star recruit for 2021 with wide receiver, signed with Notre Dame. But UNC cornerbacks coach Dr. Bly has one connection to take advantage, what he alluded to on Twitter: he and Lorenzo were teammates on the St. Louis Rams 1999 Super Bowl championship roster.

2023 WR Chris Culliver, Maiden

Culliver, a 6-3 four-sport athlete, was a fast-rising recruit and camp star this summer. That continued on Saturday, when he announced a UNC offer just hours after Showtime Camp ended.

Culliver caught 33 passes for 593 yards and three touchdowns as a sophomore for Maiden, who went 6-1 and made the NCHSAA 2-A playoffs, while also taking snaps at cornerback and kick returner. Virginia Tech offered him this month after a camp; he also has offers from App State, Coastal Carolina, and Towson.

2023 Rand Rico Walker, Hickory

Walker is, simply put, one of North Carolina’s top junior class athletes. He is a 6-3, 225-pound edge rusher who can fly past an offensive tackle for a sack and just as easily beat defenders on the other side of the ball at tight end, where he makes 13 passes for 374 yards and five touchdowns caught this spring.

The Number 2 player in the state, Walker has alternated offensive and defensive reps on his camp circuit this summer. And he made many highlights at UNC on Saturday as he switched positions throughout the event, toe-tapping sideline passes and blew past linemen in one-on-one.

2023 OT Monroe Freeling, Oceanside Collegiate (SC)

Freeling enters his junior season as the Number 1 player in South Carolina and the number 10 offensive tackle in the country. He is physically impressive at 6-foot-7 and 276 pounds, but he also has excellent footwork which served him well during Saturday’s one-on-one practice against a slew of fast edge rushers.

UNC offered Freeling a scholarship in January; Clemson, Georgia and Notre Dame are some of the other schools after the No. 92 overall recruit in the class of 2023. Freeling attended camp in Chapel Hill on Saturday with his Oceanside Collegiate teammate Jacob Ashley, a three-star attacking outfit from 2022.

2023 IOL Jamaal Jarrett, Grimsley

At 6-5 and 310 pounds, Jarrett is already the size to play as a Power Five lineman. Its now just a matter of which side for the rising junior, who broke out as a sophomore playing offensive tackle, offensive guard and defensive line and picked up the offers from Georgia, Florida, NC State and UNC this spring.

It’s a good problem to have, and UNC tried to solve it on Saturday by placing the three-star recruit almost exclusively in defense drills with position coach Tim Cross. Jarrett was the first to admit that he wasn’t perfect, but he showed natural speed and beat a few blockers off the line with clean swims.

2023 IOL Joshua Miller, Life Christian Academy (Va.)

UNC commits Trevyon Green, a 2022 three-star offensive tackle from the Life Christian Academy, maybe… Best lineman of Saturday in one-on-one. But Miller, his high school teammate, wasn’t far behind.

The three-star recruit had several strong reps in the center and guard, moving well for his size (6-5 and 315 pounds) and standing on defenders as soon as he got his hands on them. UNC has not offered Miller a scholarship, but he has offers from Power Fives such as Texas A&M, South Carolina and Virginia Tech.

2022 DL Kaevon Freshwater, Northeast

Freshwater has been as consistent as they come on the high school defenses. In three varsity seasons at Elizabeth City’s Northeastern, he averaged 7.4 tackles per game, took 51 sacks, recovered eight fumbles and forced four himself (including one on excellent crowds in April).

The 6-3 three-star recruit is usually targeted by high schools Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Liberty and made some nice quick moves from the rim at camp on Saturday.

2023 ATH JT Smith Jr., Hough

Smith was a reliable offensive threat for two seasons on Providence Day with 532 rushing yards, 202 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in 15 games before switching to Hough this year. Listed as athlete at 247SportsSmith also had success as a cornerback with 25 tackles and two picks last fall.

UNC worked Smith out as a backslide Saturday, and the 5-11, 190-pound recruit showed a serious blowout on both transport and routes. Smith has four Division I offerings ECU, Minnesota, Penn State and Wisconsin, but that number should grow. Before reaching Chapel Hill, Smith camped in the state of Ohio.

2024 TE Jack Larsen, Charlotte Catholic

On Saturday, UNC gave an early look at Larsen, one of the few up-and-coming sophomores to score a Showtime Camp spot. The tight end of 2024 has already put together a productive June, with South Carolina and NC State extending his first two Division I scholarships after unofficial visits and camps at both schools.

Larsen was a breakthrough star for Charlotte Catholic, who won his fourth straight NCHSAA 3-A state championship in May. In a heavy attack, the 6-3 freshman led the team at a comfortable pace with 19 catches for 390 yards and six touchdowns (including the lead score in the Cougars state title).

Chapel Fowler is a recruiting reporter for The Fayetteville Observer and the USA TODAY Network. Reach him by email at:[email protected]or on Twitter at@chapelfowler.