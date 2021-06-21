Connect with us

UNC Football Hosts Showtime Camp For Elite Recruits, Offers One Scholarship

Monroe Freeling, a 2023 four-star striker from Oceanside Collegiate Academy in South Carolina (left), met with UNC football coach Mack Brown on an unofficial visit last weekend. The #10 tackle in his class, Freeling was also a standout performer at Saturday's selective UNC Showtime Camp.

The UNC soccer coaching staff took a close look at some of the top recruiting goals on Saturday as dozens of three-star, four-star and five-star high school athletes flocked to Chapel Hill for the annual Showtime Camp.

The selective showcase event canceled last summer due to the coronavirus pandemic included conditioning work, position exercises, pep talks from UNC coach Mack Brown and a series of one-on-one exercises between offensive and defensive linemen and offensive and defensive skill position players.

Here are 10 intriguing recruits who were on campus for the Tar Heels camp on Saturday.

2022 QB Conner Harrell, Thompson (Ala.)

Thompson quarterback Conner Harrell (15) looks for an open option against Auburn High in the AHSAA 7A state championship game on Dec. 2 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. Thompson defeated Auburn 29-28.

Harrell, who completed 73.4% of his passes for 42 touchdowns as a junior, has quickly become a priority recruit for UNC. After losing four other 2022 quarterbacks, the Tar Heels Harrell offered a scholarship at the end of May have quickly positioned themselves as contenders for the state champion.

A three-star recruit and more than capable runner, Harrell showed a smooth release on Saturday as he teamed up with four-star Hough quarterback Tad Hudson in 2023. Other schools in the running for Harrell include Arizona and the Northwest, both of which he owns. visited, and Michigan.

2023 S Sonny Styles, Pickerington Central, Ohio



