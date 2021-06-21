Lexingtons Drlik, Mecurio named MNJ Boys Tennis Players of the Year





LEXINGTON While playing for a program as famous as Lexington Boy Tennis, RossDrlik and Ryan Mecurio have made a unique history this season. The junior duo earned first-team All-Ohio honors by finishing fourth in doubles in the Division IIOHSAA Boys State Tennis Tournament on May 29. Drlik and Mecurio were the first Lexingtondoubles team to advance to the second day of the state tournament since 2004, when Josh Adam and DrewBolesky also finished fourth. For this and much more, Drlik and Mecurio are the 2021 All-Mansfield News Journal Boys Tennis Co-Players of the Year. Drlik and Mecurio have not had the best start this season. But the more they played together and built up their chemistry, the better they got. As the competition intensified, the pair steadily increased. By the end of the seasons, they settled with the elite in the state. At the state tournament, the pair went 2-0 at the Camargo Raquet Club on the first day. They defeated Dayton Oakwoods Noah Boyce and Sophie Russell 6-2, 7-5, in the first round and followed that up with a dominant 6-1, 6-2 victory over CVCA’s Alex Stout and Luke Thelander in the quarterfinals. Although Drlik and Mecurio dropped both of their games on state’s second day at the Lindner Family Tennis Center, in fourth place the duo was the best for a Lexington doubles team in 17 years. All-Ohio headlines a long list of achievements for Drlik and Mecuriot this season. A week prior to state, the duo won the Port ClintonDistrict title over teammates and fellow state qualifiers Ethan Remy and Karl Etzelby, a final score of 7-5, 4-6, 6-2. This came a week after Drlik and Mecurio were second in the Shelby Sectional, behind Remy and Etzel. Additionally, Drlik and Mecurio won their first doubles title at the Ohio Cardinal Conference Tournament on May 8, earning the Minutemen their 14th OCC title in program history. Later, the tandem also helped the Minutemen to the Ohio Tennis Coaches Association Northwest District title. Drlik and Mecurio rounded out their great campaign by helping the Minutemen finish fourth in the OTCAs Division II Boys State Team Tournament on May 30. After not having a second season, the success of Drlik and Mecurios this season was undoubtedly impressive. The sky is the limit for the duo in their senior seasons. Reach William at [email protected] On Twitter: @BillKosileski.

