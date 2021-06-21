Connect with us

As largely expected, day four of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton turned out to be no different from day one. Continued rain had already washed away the first session of day four, as fans expected another exciting state of play for the ultimate prize of Test Cricket. Predictably, fans lashed out on Twitter for choosing England as the location for the WTC decider, where ongoing showers were already a problem.

While New Zealand pushed slightly ahead by the end of day three, India had a lot to fight for to win the ultimate prize in Test cricket. Devon Conway and Tom Latham split an opening score of 70 runs and negotiated India’s formidable pace and spin attack after Kyle Jamieson’s fifer tied India for 217. The Kiwis finished 101-2 on day three, with Kane Williamson on 12 and Ross Taylor still score.

Kyle Jamieson
Kyle Jamieson. (Credit: Twitter)

India’s frontrunner Ishant Sharma fired half-centuries Devon Conway late in the day to give his side any hope of a comeback. But with New Zealand’s two most experienced batsmen on the edge and with 116 runs to go, albeit on a challenging surface, the Kiwis kept the honour. While India couldn’t get enough wickets, they created chances; however, they were unlucky as many balls did not land on the hands of the fielders. Ravichandran Ashwin, who fired Tom Latham, proved to be their most economical bowler. But since the Indian pacesetters found more movement at the end of day three, they could have made life harder for the Black Caps the next day.

Twitter angry as persistent rain ruins another exciting day of the ICC WTC final
Ishant Sharma. (Credit: Twitter)

Here’s how Twitter reacted on day four of the ICC WTC final:



