Twitter angry as persistent rain ruins another exciting day of the ICC WTC final
As largely expected, day four of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton turned out to be no different from day one. Continued rain had already washed away the first session of day four, as fans expected another exciting state of play for the ultimate prize of Test Cricket. Predictably, fans lashed out on Twitter for choosing England as the location for the WTC decider, where ongoing showers were already a problem.
While New Zealand pushed slightly ahead by the end of day three, India had a lot to fight for to win the ultimate prize in Test cricket. Devon Conway and Tom Latham split an opening score of 70 runs and negotiated India’s formidable pace and spin attack after Kyle Jamieson’s fifer tied India for 217. The Kiwis finished 101-2 on day three, with Kane Williamson on 12 and Ross Taylor still score.
India’s frontrunner Ishant Sharma fired half-centuries Devon Conway late in the day to give his side any hope of a comeback. But with New Zealand’s two most experienced batsmen on the edge and with 116 runs to go, albeit on a challenging surface, the Kiwis kept the honour. While India couldn’t get enough wickets, they created chances; however, they were unlucky as many balls did not land on the hands of the fielders. Ravichandran Ashwin, who fired Tom Latham, proved to be their most economical bowler. But since the Indian pacesetters found more movement at the end of day three, they could have made life harder for the Black Caps the next day.
Here’s how Twitter reacted on day four of the ICC WTC final:
Let’s give ICC a round of applause for planning the inaugural ICC Test World Championship Final in England! Bunch of idiots. #ICCWorldTestChampionship #INDvNZ #WorldTestChampionship
— Bharat (@strider2888) June 21, 2021
Test cricket is the most beautiful face of cricket, and now icc is brutally killing that beauty with their pathetic management#icc #ICCWorldTestChampionship#Cricket #WorldTestChampionship pic.twitter.com/8hnbKCJYhs
— shibin (@shibi_meppayour) June 21, 2021
#WTCFinal21 #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/fpQvGsn3dl
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 21, 2021
People: Hope the clouds clear soon.
clouds:#WTC2021 #WTCFinal #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/2vfKiEr4Yw
— Ritvik Pandey (@TheRitvikPandey) June 21, 2021
It seems that #WTCFinal will be a draw with loss of game almost every day.. So what has happened (or hasn’t happened) in the Bowl now will be talked about with enthusiasm for Ageas!!#INDvNZ
— WV Raman (@wvraman) June 21, 2021
Playback canceled #IndvsNZ #WTCFinal
— Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) June 21, 2021
Leaving game as expected. I expect a full game tomorrow and the day after tomorrow. Result hmmm. Cool.
— Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) June 21, 2021
With six sessions and a maximum of 196 overs possible, a win in India can almost be ruled out. The only way India can win is if NZ collapses twice which I don’t see happening with this high quality batting setup regardless of the conditions and strong Indian bowling setup.#WTCFinal
— Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) June 21, 2021
go away rain #INDvNZ photo:@dudleyplatypus pic.twitter.com/SNAl6q4AdJ
— Isa Guha (@isaguha) June 21, 2021
It’s table tennis instead of cricket for today as the rain continues to fall in Southampton…
(: @BLACKCAPS)https://t.co/Zl7CZH83vV | #WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/aRxQWKdMoF
— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) June 21, 2021
It pains me to say it, but a SIMPLE and incredibly important game of cricket should NOT be played in the UK.
— Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) June 21, 2021
If it were up to me, Dubai would always host a one-off match like this WTC match.
Neutral venue, fantastic stadium, guaranteed weather, excellent training facilities and a travel hub!
Oh, and the ICC house is next to the stadium.
— Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) June 21, 2021
Th..th..th..that’s all people! #WTCfinal pic.twitter.com/Ini2D5yc3g
— Andrew Miller (@miller_cricket) June 21, 2021
