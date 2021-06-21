Chicago Bears Help Launch Girls Flag Soccer League with Chicago Public Schools





The Bears and Chicago Public Schools announced Monday the launch of Chicago Public League Girl’s Flag Football, in partnership with NFL FLAG and Nike. The season kicks off in September and features 22 teams from across CPS. This marks the first girls’ high school football league in Illinois. Illinois is the fifth state to launch girls’ flag football as a high school club/emerging sport; six other states currently have girls’ flag football as a varsity sport. “Being able to share our love and passion for the game of soccer with more young people and give girls the opportunity to play in an organized high school level league is an incredible opportunity and something we are all excited about,” said Bears. . trainer Matt Nagy. “We are proud to partner with CPS, NFL FLAG and Nike to bring this league to life.” All players will have the opportunity to attend a kickoff jamboree in August, where they participate in various clinics and tournament-style games. The 22 teams are divided into four divisions and each play five regular season games from September to October. The league holds a playoff tournament and awards a trophy to the Chicago Public League Girl’s Flag Football Champion. “At the Chicago Public Schools, we pride ourselves on a rich athletic history steeped in tradition,” said Mickey Pruitt, CPS sports director, a former Bears linebacker. “We are excited to make history again with the launch of the first girls’ high school soccer league in Illinois, here in Chicago. This initiative will create more equal opportunities for young women in the sport and encourage our students to be pioneers. continue to dominate on the field, in the classroom and in their communities We are proud to partner with the Chicago Bears, Nike and NFL FLAG as we champion the importance of promoting young women in sport through Chicago Public League Girls Flag Football.” NFL FLAG hosted a virtual clinic on May 15 to educate coaches about the rules and essential components of flag football. Coaches also took part in a June 12 in-person clinic at Kenwood High School, where FLAG organizers instructed coaches on soccer skills, drills and rules. “Earlier this year, NFL FLAG was proud to partner with the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons to bring girls’ flag football to their communities,” said NFL FLAG Executive Director Izell Reese. “We are excited to partner with the Chicago Bears to bring girls’ flag football to Chicago and create opportunities for young women to compete and potentially earn scholarships through the flag game.” Later this summer, teams will unveil their uniforms, which is part of Nike’s $10,000 grant to help launch the league. Nike will provide each school with custom Nike team uniforms from their new Girls Flag Football clothing line. Thanks to a donation from Nagy and a grant from Bears Care, new cleats will be provided for all players.

