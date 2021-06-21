Women’s tennis wins ITA Community Service Award





PHOENIX The Boise State Women’s Tennis Program has been named a recipient of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) 2021 Community Service Award for the Mountain Region. The Broncos stood out from the other 23 programs in the region, including schools with ties to the Mountain West, Pac-12, Big Sky, and Conference USA. “We are incredibly grateful to be part of the community we are in,” said tennis director and head coach Beck Roghaar . “In a year when it was hard to get together, we were still excited to try and find ways to connect with the community we care about so much.” The team’s primary initiative was to partner with North Star Charter School to create a penpal program with the second grade. The program involved writing letters and sending photos and videos to better connect and inspire the students. In total, the team amassed 35 hours of community service, a number that everyone in the program is incredibly proud of. “Amid all that is going on in the world, our student-athletes remained committed to our community,” said associate head coach Maria Lopez . This was the second year in a row that the women’s tennis program received the award, and the third consecutive season a Bronco tennis team has been recognized for community service by the ITA, the women in 2020 and 2021, and the men in 2019. “The young men and women in our program recognize what a special opportunity it is to be a part of Boise State tennis and to have the community we have behind us,” said Roghaar. “All the ways we can find to serve them are incredibly important to us because that community is so important to us.”

