The Flyers need a better goal

A sign of greatness is a memorable gimmick, something that lingers in the minds of fans for generations after a team’s story comes to an end. Remarkable bouts of success are best enjoyed when there’s a moment, a playoff run, or a player that remains iconic even as time passes and a franchise’s shine is eroded by mismanagement and failure. These are the gems of the past that we as Flyers fans cling to; events that gave us hope, that force us to choose this frantic product year after year.

Looking at recent examples, Simon Gagns Game 6 overtime winner, Claude Girouxs overtime goal in the Stanley Cup Final, and Giroux’s magical shift back in the 2012 series against the Penguins comes to mind for me personally. When the Flyers stink and provoke more depression and pessimism than pleasure, I return to the highlights of the past and long for the day when this team will finally put it all together.

You know what many of those memories from the 90s, 2000s, and early 2010s had in common? A kickass target number that the entire arena could be behind.

Of course, the Flyers initially followed the standard competition pattern of using Gary Glitters Rock & Roll Part 2 whenever someone scored, but the team soon moved on to using Van Halens Aint Talkin Bout Love after a brief stint with some other choices . In the peak moments of those late 2000s, Philly Pennywises used Bro Hymn, a perfect song for the whole arena to sing along to. Finally, the unforgettable use of Maria in the 2012 season (a song truthfully stolen from the Philadelphia Union) is still closely associated with the last time Orange & Black seemed like something fun. Even the less popular EDM tunes of Booyah and Pursuit of Happiness were worth dancing.

The 2019-20 season has finally rekindled hopes that the Flyers would be little more than a bubble team, but the goal that came with that roster (Jetboys Feel The Shake) has become associated with the aftermath of the abbreviated COVID- campaign. Feel The Shake is everything terrible about the state of the franchise encapsulated in a not-so-catchy tune; the vocals are forced, the song is slow and the guitar riffs are dull rather than spicy. For a team looking to refresh their identity during a busy off-season, an accompanying target number change would be appropriate. Here are the criteria for what I think would improve the musical pop of a Flyers tally:

Speed

Feel The Shake is a plodding, undulating chant supported by dull drum beats and guitar. It’s a nothing song that evokes little emotion, and that’s largely due to the tempo. Fans do it best when the song is fast, feels fast, or hit hard enough to simulate to go fast. A new target track should evoke the feeling of speed, the same kick you get when you drive a car at top speed on a closed track. Looking at what’s considered the cream of the crop in target numbers, this isn’t always necessary (Vancouver’s use of Holiday by Green Day is a perfect example), but it certainly helps.

songs

One of my favorite goalscoring songs in the league belongs to a downright raunchy franchise in the New Jersey Devils Jersey. Howl by Gaslight Anthem has a section where the lyrics are simply drawn out in one, supported by a howling rhythm guitar and subdued drum beats. The Devils mixed in an air raid horn and some fan chants to produce a pretty awesome party when they happen to score, something that doesn’t happen often. Especially a new Flyers issue needs this; Just think how much fun it was to sing Doop of Bro Hymn, especially in a playoff environment.

Power

The impact of a song can take many forms, but for my taste it is best delivered in two ways when trying to work up a crowd: throttling guitars or heavy bass. I prefer the former as I lean much more towards rock and alternative compared to EDM, but any version of what can be described as hype inducing instrumentals would work. It’s obvious when a song is capable of getting your blood pumping and eliciting the visceral responses that are so unique to the live sports experience. If your team scores, the song should only amplify the elation you feel rather than calm you down.

With the above provisions, I have a number of choices. First up is a classic in Motley Crue’s Kickstart My Heart. If the Flyers were to use this song, they would be best suited to pick the chorus section. It fills the punch and speed categories with gusto, though there’s no obvious chant here. The best possible version of a goal using this song would probably mix the introductory riff (sounds like a car accelerating quickly to simulate the desired speed) with the chorus lines.

However, if I had to pick my ideal segment of a single song to play with the target horn, it would probably be the explosive ending to COLOSSUS, a song by British punk act IDLES. It’s raw, aggressive and contains large amounts of I wanna punch a wall energy. Take the opening lines, starting at the 1-2-3-4 lead and followed by I don’t wanna be your man, your man. Loop them in a loop and then gradually unwind them. The vocals and driving guitars get the blood pumping, but more importantly, the vocals are easy for 19,600 Flyers fans to scream, even if they don’t know the words. Imagine a packed crowd singing this along to the playoffs and you’ll see why I think COLOSSUS fits.

Thanks to my remarkably incredible audio editing skills, we’ve got a mockup of what this might look like:

My apologies for the awful track blending and fade out, but you get the idea. If you don’t like that, there’s always Whoomp There It Is from Tag Team. I hear there was a petition about it or something.

What should the Flyers use as a target number instead of their current one? Argue below, or choose to agree that COLOSSUS’ conclusion is an excellent substitute.