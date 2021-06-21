Samsonova goes ‘boom boom’ in Berlin breakthrough Berlin

Liudmila Samsonova’s run to her first title at the bett1open was one for all ages. The 22-year-old Russian, who has spent most of her life in Italy, was still chasing her Top 100 debut when qualifying began in Berlin. She bagged seven wins to advance to her first WTA final where she recovered from a nervous start to beat No.12 Belinda Bencic, 1-6, 6-1, 6-3 to win the inaugural event .

With the win, Samsonova became the first qualifier and lowest-ranked player to win a WTA 500 event since Tsvetana Pironkova won Sydney in 2014.

Samsonova’s strong serve and powerful baseline play made its way past a flurry of the tour’s best players of the season. She came into the tournament with just three Top 50 wins in her career, adding five to her tally. In addition to beating Ana Konjuh in the final qualifying round, Samsonova defeated No.41 Marketa Vondrousova, Charleston Champion No.32 Veronika Kudermetova, No.28 Madison Keys, No.16 Victoria Azarenka and No.12 Bencic. Overall, Samsonova’s average opponent position in the main draw was an astonishing 25.8. She averaged 9 aces per game, culminating in a performance of 14 aces in the final.

Samsonova spoke to WTA Insider after her win — and celebratory dunk — to piece together the keys to her improvement over the past three seasons and why it all led to a dream week that left her stunned.

WTA Insider: Congratulations on winning your first title. What are you most proud of this week?

Samsonova: For the fight, sure. How I fought every game, every game, every day. That’s it.

WTA Insider: Of your seven matches this week, including wins over Ana Konjuh in qualifying, then Marketa Vondrousova, Veronika Kudermetova, Madison Keys, Victoria Azarenka and Belinda Bencic, which match meant the most to you?

Samsonova: Maybe the semi-final against Azarenka. That has brought me a lot. And the first round of the main draw against Vondrousova.

WTA Insider: How did you get the idea to pick up a tennis racket?

Samsonova: It was my mother. My father is a sportsman. He was playing table tennis. But in the place where I lived, it was very difficult to exercise. It is a very small place in Italy. So my mom searched the internet for tennis schools one day and she found a club. That’s how I started playing. I was six years old.

WTA Insider: What did you like about tennis?

Samsonova: Competition, sure, and the adrenaline you feel. The emotions.

WTA Insider: Have you played any other sports?

Samsonova: I did a bit of figure skating and ballet. When I was 10 years old, my father said OK, now you have to choose: are you going to do ballet or tennis?

I chose tennis. When I was 10, I saw that I could become famous all over the world if I played tennis (laughs). That’s why I chose tennis, I think.

WTA Insider: All week long, you held many of your press conferences in Italian. I understand you grew up in Italy since you were one?

Samsonova: I grew up in Italy since I was one year old. My parents are Russian. I played for Italy from when I was 16 to 18 years old.

When I started playing for Russia, a lot of pressure fell off. It was something natural. I don’t know how to explain it. It was like nobody cares about me, so I can play for myself.

WTA Insider: Italy has such a passion for tennis. Is that why you felt so much pressure?

Samsonova: Hell yes. A lot of attention. I wasn’t ready for this.

WTA Insider: And you don’t feel like playing for Russia?

Samsonova: i’m the last one [in the rankings] (laughs). They don’t care about me.

WTA Insider: How would you describe your junior career?

Samsonova: I didn’t play very well in juniors. I could do more, I’m sure. I could play better. During that time I had some moments in my life that were difficult for me. I was young and I didn’t have the [maturity I have now]. Everything was a bit confused.

For me the professional tour was better. I liked the transition more.

I felt no pressure, I felt nothing. I was 19 years old, I wasn’t Top 10 or Top 20 in juniors. I could just grow up and improve my game. That certainly helped me a lot.

WTA Insider: You said during your press conference that you learned after the game that you would be getting a wild card into the Wimbledon main draw.

Samsonova: I found out five minutes ago. It’s too much. A dream for me.

WTA Insider: Why do you think everything came together for you this week? Before Berlin, you had three Top 50 wins. This week you counted five.

Samsonova: My game here went too well. My serve, my first shots were easier for me. I was so confident because I saw that they worked. I thought okay, if this kind of player can’t beat me, I can do it right. But the surface certainly helps me a lot.

WTA Insider: Are you naturally comfortable on the grass?

Samsonova: Three years ago when I was playing on grass and I didn’t have this serve and I didn’t have this powerful and aggressive game, I didn’t feel that way. So I think it’s the work that pays off.

WTA Insider: What was the key to your improvement over the past three seasons?

Samsonova: For sure I’m starting to know who I am, what type of player I am. Because before, I didn’t know what to do. Sometimes I win one way, sometimes I win another. So it is definitely a lot of mental work. This is the most important.

WTA Insider: So what type of player are you?

Samsonova: I am a very aggressive player.

WTA Insider: In general, Italian women’s tennis revolves around physicality, variety, lots of touch and feeling. Russian tennis is generally more smashing, “boom boom” tennis…

Samsonova: Boom Boom! I’m boom boom (laughs)!

WTA Insider: Did you feel that maybe coaches were trying to make you play under the Italian system in a way that wasn’t natural to you?

Samsonova: Yes. Not too much, but they tried to change me. They were trying to do something different.

But since December, when I changed my team, I really understand what I have to do on the pitch. They push me to play an aggressive game, to get to the net. And I said, ah, I like this. I feel it. That’s what I am.

WTA Insider: You are in the Top 100 on Monday and you now have a WTA title in your pocket. How will this affect your future?

Samsonova: Something is definitely going to change. The goals are going to change, the tournaments are going to change. I need to reset and rethink things.

WTA Insider: Down with tennis, how would you describe your personality?

Samsonova: I am very curious. I like to improve. I like to ask questions, learn new things and try new things.

WTA Insider: What is the most used app on your phone?

Samsonova: Instagram. I’m like a stalker (laughs). I like to see other people. I don’t post much.

WTA Insider: Prefer to read a book or watch a movie?

Samsonova: Movie. I don’t know if I have a favorite movie. I’ve been watching more series lately. I watch Orphan Black.

WTA Insider: Do you have a favorite musician?

Samsonova: I love Eminem.

WTA Insider: What’s your favorite food?

Samsonova: I like sushi.

WTA Insider: Since you grew up in Italy, I have to ask you: What is your favorite Italian dish?

Samsonova: Pasta. Maybe amatrician.

WTA Insider: How do you plan to celebrate your incredible week?

Samsonova: I think tomorrow I will celebrate with my team because I am going to London and I will see them there. Today I am definitely going to eat a very large dessert.

Nobody can say anything (laughs).