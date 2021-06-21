Georginio Wijnaldum double leads the Netherlands to a comfortable victory against North Macedonia





NoGoran Pandev, captain of Orth Macedonia, will conclude his international career after their final Euro 2020 game against the Netherlands today, the 37-year-old attacker said. The Macedonians, who are playing in their first major tournament as an independent nation, are unable to reach the last 16 after defeats against Austria and Ukraine ensured they finished bottom of the group. Pandev, who has scored 38 goals in 121 appearances for his country since his debut in 2001 and turned 38 in July, was confident that the Balkan country would be more successful after getting off to a good start in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. “This will be my last game for the national team as it is the right time to put my international career on hold,” Pandev told a news conference on Sunday. “This generation can bring a lot of joy to the country in the future and I believe they can qualify for the World Cup. Tomorrow’s game will be special and I hope for a good farewell performance.” “I will probably also end my club career soon, but for the national team this is definitely the end, because playing on two fronts at the age of 38 is too much.” Pandev has spent the last six years of his career with Genoa in Serie A, where he won the 2010 Champions League treble, the Italian league title and the Coppa Italia with Inter Milan. North Macedonia won two of their first three World Cup qualifiers, including a stunning 2-1 defeat to Germany in March. But they have not been able to match that form at the European Championship. They showed a glimpse of it and a fighting spirit that won their raucous fans in two matches in Bucharest, and coach Igor Angelovski was optimistic for the clash against 1988 European champions Netherlands at the Johan Cruijff Arena. “The Dutch are the absolute favourites, but we have to reproduce the good things we have done against Ukraine and go out in the belief that we can get a result,” he said. “The Netherlands is the kind of team that should bring out the best in us. As for Pandev, I can only thank him and say that I am lucky to have had the opportunity to work with a man and a player like him.” Reuters







