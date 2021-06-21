MSU alumnus strives to honor the historic legacy of the university’s 1965-66 football teams voetbal

The pandemic deprived the 1978 MSU graduate and former State News sports editors of the opportunity to write his career as a freelance journalist for the past 12 years, so he decided to retire.

Tom Shanahan was looking for something to turn his attention to during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Shanahan wasn’t done writing yet. His first assignment during the pandemic was to write a book on the historic 1965-66 Michigan State football teams and their role in the nationwide integration of college football.

I’ve finally decided that I’m just going to retire and turn my attention to raising awareness of Michigan State’s leading role in integrating college football because, in fact, it’s an unknown story, Shanahan said. And even the university doesn’t understand the magnitude of what these Duffy Daugherty teams of the 1960s meant to the state of Michigan and all of college football.

The book, titled Raye of Light, tells the story of how the late MSU head coach Duffy Daugherty fully integrated his teams in the 1960s when the nation’s top universities, such as Alabama and Florida, did not allow black players on the team.

Michigan State won back-to-back national titles in 1965 and 1966 with a fully integrated roster, the first school to do so in college football history. Daugherty recruited black players from segregated cities in the South, such as Hall of Famers Charles “Bubba” Smith and Jimmy Raye II. Success at MSU led other schools to follow suit in the late 60s and 70s, forever reshaping the college football landscape.

Michigan State is the school that led to the integration of college football, Shanahan said. Duffy Daugherty’s teams in the 1960s were the first to have fully integrated rosters. The 1965 national championship team had 23 black players and 10 black starters. And then the ’66 national championship team had 20 black players, 11 black starters, two black team captains by a player vote, College Football Hall of Famers George Webster and Clinton Jones, and the South’s first black quarterback to win a national title, Jimmy Raye.

The goal, he said, is to raise awareness about the role of MSUs in integrating college football on campus and get the university to do more to ultimately recognize those teams’ achievements.

Shanahan said the book was just the first step in his plan. He has created a website, tomshanahan.report, and has reached out to the state of Michigan for help bolstering the work on social media.

Shanahan submitted his project to the Arts & Letters Projects initiative, which allows current students to connect and collaborate with alumni. His project was approved, which allowed him to hire two interns, clothing and textile designer Lauren Freeland and media and information alumnus Finn Lambouris, to help with multimedia for the summer.

A member of the current women’s cross-country and track and field teams, Freeland is tasked with creating graphics for the iconic players of the 1965 and 66 teams that resemble commitment graphics for current college players.

So basically he wants them to look like the newer dedicated photos that many players post when they commit to MSU’s football team to put a spin on the use of these older players and their stats and photos on these graphical Twitter posts that tell a little bit about MSU’s football history and these particular players who have played a big part in our football history that I don’t think many people know about, Freeland said.

Freeland began working with Shanahan after the Big Ten Championship meeting on May 16. She said she learned a lot about the history of Michigan State football and those pioneering teams working in her first month.

You know what’s going on with the team now, you hear how we’re doing, Freeland said. “I remember growing up. So you know about recent history, but I had no idea about this. And I think it’s important for people to know, and I’ve learned a lot, and I’ve only worked with them , maybe a month or so.

Combining modern social media with historical commitments from the segregated South to play for @MSU_Football coach Duffy Daugherty and his Great Northward Football Migration. Teams ran away from Bubba & George Webster and “Mad Dog” cleared tackles. pic.twitter.com/6RqHJn9MlG — Tom Shanahan (@Shanny4055) June 10, 2021

Lambouris has partnered with Shanahan to develop videos about players and key events from the 1965-66 seasons.

They work directly with Shanahan to create the content he wants to complement the stories for his website and social media. Lambouris said Shanahans’ stories taught him a lot about the history of MSUs and wondered why the university isn’t promoting these historic teams.

The stories he tells are really interesting, Lambouris said. They’re not something I’ve heard before, that’s just interesting because it’s the history of the university I just graduated from [from], the university I went to, and I knew nothing about it. And I think it’s surprising that Michigan State isn’t prouder of that history and doesn’t really teach the students about it.

Shanahan said most people don’t know that MSU had the first fully integrated football roster like Freeland and Lambouris.

My book Raye of Light, I wish I had a nickel for every time someone read it, older people who were in school at the time or younger people who say they had no idea about this history and they are proud to hear that their school was on the right side of history, Shanahan said.

Freeland hopes the university will listen to Shanah’s request to widely honor the 1965 and 1966 teams on campus.

I definitely think it’s something our school should promote more, Freeland said. And above all, our athletics program should make more known to student athletes, probably just to the football fans in general and the student population that this was something that was crazy for MSU to be one of the first, if not the first team to do so. really promote equality in this way. And I think it’s something that we should honor and be proud of.

This article has been amended to indicate that the internship program through the Arts & Letters Projects initiative, not MSU Connect.