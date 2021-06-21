JT Brown Quits Professional Hockey to Join Seattle Kraken as a Television Analyst





JT Brown retires from professional hockey to join the Seattle Kraken expansion as a television analyst, the team confirmed Monday. Brown, 30, played seven years in the NHL from 2011 to 2019 with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Anaheim Ducks and Minnesota Wild, for a total of 365 games. Last season he played for IF Bjorkloven in the Swedish Hockey League. “It was a big decision to hang up my skates, but one made easier by the ability to work together [announcer] John Forslund for the Seattle Kraken,” said Brown. Brown rose to fame during his playing career as one of the NHL’s early adopters of video game streaming, with a Twitch channel that has nearly 10,000 followers. He also made headlines in October 2017 when he raised his right fist while playing the national anthem in the Lightning’s first road game of the season — the first known demonstration of any kind during the national anthem in a regular-season NHL game. Brown, who with his team cleaned up the demonstration against racial inequality, said he received death threats afterward. “The urgency for social change doesn’t end when the roar of protests fades and disappears from our timelines. So whether you’re using your hands to give donations, volunteering, holding signs while protesting, being vocal online, or raising a fist in In solidarity, we all have a responsibility to fight for equality. History cannot keep repeating itself,” Brown said in a 2020 NHL.com essay. Brown joins a broadcast team that includes Forslund, formerly the play-by-play voice of the Carolina Hurricanes and a national broadcaster for NBC Sports; and Everett Fitzhugh, who became the NHL’s first black team presenter when he was hired as the Kraken’s play-by-play announcer in 2020. “I look forward to the opportunity to continue my career in the hockey world and to join an organization committed to advancing within the sport, and I look forward to the opportunity to make a lasting impact have on the game that I loved for over 25 years,” said Brown. The Kraken, the NHL’s 32nd franchise, will begin play in the 2021-22 season. “We are excited to welcome JT Brown to the Seattle Kraken,” Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke said in a statement. “His experience as a player who won a National Championship with the University of Minnesota-Duluth and played in the Stanley Cup Finals for the Tampa Bay Lightning gives him a unique insight into what it takes to compete night in, night out. at the highest level of hockey. Off the ice, JT’s values ​​and commitment to the community mirror our own and we know he will be a great addition.”

