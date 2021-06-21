Jacobs Named National Winner of the ITA Cissie Leary Sportsmanship Award





PISCATAWAY, NJ Senior Maya Jacobs has been named the 2021 Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Cissie Leary Sportsmanship Award Northeast Regional Winner. Jacobs earns the credit after being named winner of the ITA Cissie Leary Sportsmanship Northeast Regional Award. She adds recognition to NJAIAW Woman of the Year and Big Ten Sportsmanship Award this season. The ITA Cissie Leary Sportsmanship Award (DI Women) honors a Division I female student athlete who demonstrates inspiring dedication and dedication to her team, enhancing her team’s performance and exemplifying the spirit of college tennis. Dating back to 1997, the award is in memory of the late and widely admired Penn women’s tennis coach Cissie Leary. Prior to the start of the season, Jacobs was also named Rutgers Woman of the Year by the New Jersey Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (NJAIAW) in February 2021. The award honors outstanding female student athletes from high schools, colleges and universities throughout New Jersey for their significant contributions to their institution and community through athletic achievement, academic success and community involvement. The Linden, New Jersey native has competed in 63 games for Rutgers since his arrival at “On the Banks,” leading the Scarlet Knights to the No. 1 singles position for the last three seasons. Although Jacobs has battled adversity with injuries throughout her career, her spirit and drive have never wavered. Despite it all, Jacobs remains a consistent leader and motivator for her teammates as she exemplifies what a Scarlet Knight should be on and off the field. This season, Jacobs competed in all 17 doubles matches in the number 1 singles spot and the number 1 doubles spot. She recorded three wins in singles for No. 1 and two wins in doubles for No. 1, helping Rutgers achieve the most Big Ten wins in a single season with four program wins in conference action . She was also named the winner of the team’s Scarlet and Black Award, which is given to the person who continues to improve the team with their positive RU spirit. As a sophomore in 2019, Jacobs earned the tennis program’s Grit Award, which is given to the person who works hard in all training and competitions. She led Rutgers to number 1 in singles and opened the year in nonconference with a 6-1 record in singles. Despite Jacobs not being at the start of the conference due to injury, Jacobs returned to finish the season at the top of the lineup, demonstrating the strength of her dedication and motivation that she shows year after year. As a member of the Rutgers Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), Jacobs has worked with a group of administrators and fellow student athletes to address issues of racial and social justice. In class, the communications major is a three-time academic All-Big Ten recipient and Dean’s List honorary. Follow Rutgers women’s tennisTwitter,Instagram, andFacebook. Download the Scarlet Knights app for:Appleorandroidtoday. -RU-







