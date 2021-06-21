Young cricket stars celebrate reaching the MCCF . regional finals





Competitors in the MCCF’s inaugural nationwide under-15 competition celebrate reaching the regional finals from 20this June 2021. The MCCF, the charitable arm of the Marylebone Cricket Club, aims to change lives through cricket, open access to talent pathsso that every young cricketer has the opportunity tofull potentialin the game regardless of race, gender, or economic conditions. Through the UK cricket Hubs MCCF network, they provide free access to training and match play to 2,500 state-trained young cricketers in over 60 locations. The Hubs focus on talent: helping promising young people who have been involved through mass participatory activities or non-traditional formats join cricket clubs, develop their hard skills and access formal talent pathways. This year saw the successful launch of the nationwide competition for the talented Under-15 Hub players, where participants compete in a series of knockout matches in inspiring locations across the regions. 46 matches have been played, with the following teams reaching the regional finals: Boys teams slough

Sheffield

Oxford

Nottingham

Menai Bridge

Manchester

Liverpool

Leyton

Leicester

Guildford

Edinburgh

Eastbourne

Cotswolds

Cambridge

Bradford Boys Girls teams York

slough

Reading

Oxford

Gentlemen

hull

felted girls

Cotswolds

Bradford Girls

Bolton The competition culminates in an unforgettable opportunity for four winning teams (two girls’ and two boys’ teams) to play in the Grand Final on the Main Ground at Lords on Monday, September 20. Charles Stanley, a long-standing supporter and partner of the MCCF, is proud to support the initiative and assist them in their mission to empower young people to reach their full potential, unite and inspire communities, and to promote physical and mental well-being. Paul Abberley, CEO of Charles Stanley, commented: “After an exceptional and undoubtedly challenging year for young people in the UK, we are delighted to see this initiative and MCCF’s wider aim of fostering young talent and making cricket a more accessible sport, to be able to support.

