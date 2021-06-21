Gamecocks hope the reward is greater than the risk with Beamer





Has South Carolina Football Done Proper Head Coaching? When the search for soccer coaching in South Carolina first began after Will Muschamp’s resignation, a number of names were thrown around as possible replacements. Candidates for the opening included Urban Meyer, Hugh Freeze, Billy Napier and Scott Satterfield. The job eventually went to Shane Beamer, who returns to South Carolina after several stops as an assistant on some of college football’s most notable programs. However, many in the Gamecock fanbase seemed to be in favor of Meyer or Freeze getting the job as head coach because of their experience within the Southeastern Conference. Meyer led Florida to consecutive national titles at Gainesville, while Freeze put together one of Ole Miss’s more successful stints during his five years at Oxford. Would they have been better off with experience, or did they make the right decision to hire a coach with youth, ambition and loyalty to the program? Personally, I’m not a big fan of the so-called “renewal”. For those of you who don’t understand what I mean, a retreaded tire is a coach bouncing through the college football landscape. Some, like Meyer, have been successful, leading Utah, Florida, and Ohio State to the pinnacle of the sport, despite in some cases leaving a mess on his departure. Others, like Muschamp, failed and seemed to come up with a new program every two seasons. In Muschamp’s case, he has been in service with South Carolina, Florida, LSU, Auburn (twice) and now Georgia since the early 21st century. Frankly, I am against movement renewal, because if a coach at a previous stop (Meyer) was super successful, expectations immediately go through the roof. Fans can quickly become frustrated and expect an immediate turnaround. We even saw this early in the Steve Spurrier era after a streak of six, seven and eight wins during his first five years at Columbia. There could also be the idea that revamped coaches would use a job like South Carolina as a stepping stone to more prominent programs. Take Hugh Freeze for example. Would he have stayed in Columbia for the long haul or disembarked after the first signs of success? If he led the Gamecocks to a 10-win season and then took a job at, say, LSU, the athletic administration would have to start another coaching investigation after the first win. The Gamecocks were at both ends of the “renewed” spectrum. Lou Holtz and Steve Spurrier helped turn troubled programs around. Will Muschamp, on the other hand, only went 28-30 in five seasons in Columbia. Sometimes it can be a better solution to go with the guy with less experience as head coach than with the big name. I say that because going with the big name coach, as I mentioned earlier, immediately brings higher expectations, most of which can be unrealistic. But a coach with less experience as a head coach should get a longer line with the fans, which should be the case with Coach Beamer. And we’ve seen this work in the past. Look no further than arch-rival Clemson for that proof. Obviously taking a coach with no previous head coaching experience is a risk, but sometimes that risk is worth the ultimate reward.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos