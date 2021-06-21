UWSP reveals men’s hockey schedule 2021-22





STEVENS POINT, Erase. (WSAW) – UW-Stevens Point men’s hockey has announced its 2021-22 schedule with 12 games at the KB Willett Arena. The season kicks off with a home-and-home against in-state rival St. Norbert. Pointers’ first game will be in De Pere on October 29. UWSP’s home opener is on October 30. The Pointers will play three more non-conference games at home against St. Johns University (November 12), Bethel University (November 13) and Concordia University (November 27). UWSP opens its WIAC slate at home against UW-River Falls on Nov. 19. FULL SCHEDULE October 29 – @ St Norbert College – 7pm October 30 – vs. St Norbert College – 7pm November 5 – @ Gustaaf Adolf College – 7pm Nov 6 – @ College of St. Scholastica – 7pm Nov 12 – vs. Saint Johns University – 7pm Nov 13 – vs. Bethel University – 7pm Nov 19 – vs. River Falls – 7pm* Nov 20 – @ Superior – 7pm* Nov 26 – @ Concordia University – 7pm November 27 – vs. Concordia University – 7pm Dec 3 – @ Stout – 7pm* Dec 4 – vs. Northland – 7pm* Dec 10 – vs. Eau Claire – 7pm* Dec 11 – @ Eau Claire – 7pm* January 8 – @ Augsburg University – 7pm January 9 – @ Hamline University – 3 p.m. Jan. 12 – against Eau Claire – 7 p.m. * January 21 – @ River Falls – 7pm* January 22 – @ River Falls – 7pm* January 28 – vs. Superior – 7pm* January 29 – vs. Superior – 7pm* February 4 – vs. Naughty – 7pm* February 5 – vs. Naughty – 7pm* February 11 – @ Northland – 7pm Feb 12 – @ Northland – 7pm* Copyright WSAW 2021. All rights reserved.

