Where to read every 2021 Eisner-nominated manga

Manga is more prevalent in the West than ever before and has in some ways overshadowed the American superhero market. With this bright spotlight on the medium, it’s no surprise that several mangas have been nominated for and even won Eisner Awards. This year was no different as some fantastic mangas were selected as nominees not only in their own category but also in others.

I don’t know how to give birth!

Like many of the works on the list,I don’t know how to give birth is autobiographical — albeit with a lot more humor than others. The book chronicles the fruitful adventure of his manga artist, Ayami Kazam, who also created works as entries inMiss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid franchisee. Ayami’s sometimes harrowing experiences on the way to motherhood leave her with several difficulties, including finding comfortable clothes to match her changing frame.

The book is available from numerous sources, including: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, comixology and the website for its UK distributor, Yen Press.

I had that same dream again

I had that same dream again is a manga adaptation of a novel by Yoru Sumino and Idumi Kirihara. The story follows Nanoka Koyanagi, an elementary school student who has to figure out what personal happiness means to her for a school project. For this, she interviews three completely unrelated people: an older woman of a relatively pleasant golden age, a self-harming girl and a student who is rejected by her peers. Through each of these ladies, Nanoka hopes to learn more about herself.

Published last summer in the West,I had that same dream again can be purchased through Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

I wish I could say “thank you”

Created by Yukari Takanami,I wish I could say thank you is an autobiographical story about how Yukari and her family reacted to her mother’s death. This story follows the extremely proud woman’s cancer diagnosis and everyone’s different emotions and feelings as she cares for Yukari’s mother – plus the time after her death. The book is known for its somewhat simplistic drawing style, which does not make the material too dramatic or exaggerated. Instead, the reality of everyday events is made more transparent. The book is available on Amazon and Right Things Anime.

My Dad’s Diary

Jiro Taniguchi’sMy Dad’s Diary follows Yoichi Yamashita as he returns to his hometown after his father’s death. As the funeral approaches, Yoichi recalls his childhood and how he dealt with his cold and distant father, especially after being separated from his mother. From there, he rethinks his father’s character and their relationship. A perfect Father’s Day gift, the book is available on Amazon and Right Stuf Anime.

ping pong

Taiyo Matsumoto’s protagonistsping pong, Makoto “Smile” Tsukimoto and Yutaka Hoshino enter high school as table tennis veterans. Despite their growing doubts about the sport, their coach sees in them the potential to make it to the international ping pong finals. The story follows them as they train while also struggling with their shaky love of the game. It is available from Barnes & Noble, Books-a-Million and Amazon.

Remina

Unlike the autobiographical and sober stories of the previous books,Remina from iconic horror manga artist Junji Ito is one of his signature tales of macabre penumbra.Remina, orHellstar Remin, tells the story of a mysterious celestial body emerging from a wormhole. The scientist who discovers it names it Remina after his daughter, but the scientific godsend becomes a curse when it comes to Earth. This cosmic horror unfolds with all the iconic and devilish details of Ito and can be found through Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Books-a-Million.

Spy X Family

The final manga from this year’s Eisner Award nominees is the increasingly popularSpy X Family. Created by Tatsuya Endo,Spy X Family has an assassin named Twilight on one of his most dangerous missions yet. To get the plan off the ground, he takes a woman and a girl as his wife and adopted daughter. But unbeknownst to him, the woman and girl he has chosen are a hit man and a mind reader.

The series has plenty of consumption options, with physical copies of the manga available on Amazon and through Barnes & Noble and Books-a-Million. Likewise, it can also be read through Viz Media’s website and Mangaplus.

