Supreme Court 9-0 decision against NCAA could be the blow to permanently change college athletics

The Supreme Court’s decision against the NCAA in its high-profile case linked to limiting education-related benefits for college athletes — a devastating 9-0 return released Monday — will almost certainly be remembered as the first substantial blow that changes college athletics forever.

While the case in particular had little to do with paying players or letting them take advantage of their names, images, and likenesses, the ultimate impact of NCAA v. Alston should transcend the content discussed therein. This case will not be considered an afterthought or minor win, coupled with players being able to get a $4,000 laptop or paid internship, which is now allowed, effective immediately.

This is the Supreme Court of the United States; her decisions have dire consequences, and the people at NCAA headquarters know that the organization is about to face them.

Monday’s ruling foreshadows something ominous for the gatekeepers within the NCAA — the people who for generations have restricted the rights of college athletes. The last sentenceof the document — in the concurrence portion, from Judge Brett Kavanaugh — will certainly be remembered as the most quoted line from the statement: “The NCAA is not above the law.”

Yet it can be argued that the NCAAs have acted this way for decades.

Basically, what happened Monday was that the Supreme Court upheld a lower court’s 2018 ruling (remember, this came up to the Supreme Court because the NCAA insisted on on another fight). All nine judges on the most highly regarded bench in the United States have confirmed that the NCAA has, essentially throughout its existence, violated antitrust laws for its stance on limiting the education-related benefits of college athletes through said benefits in the name of “amateurism.” .

What is an education-related benefit? That question is only more loaded; the definition is open to interpretation. College athletics became more interesting, more competitive and more equitable on Monday.

The decision itself is not surprising. After the appeal for this case was heard in March, the judges’ questions and tones toward NCAA legal counsel pointed to an anti-NCAA approach. The belief among the legal experts that CBS Sports spoke to was that a 6-3 or maybe even 7-2 decision in Alston’s favor was the most likely.

Instead, the NCAA was swept.

The NCAA has limited how many athletes can be given, in terms of benefits, linked to the peer experience. The Supreme Court ruled that this is illegal and in violation of the Sherman Antitrust Act, which dates back to 1890 — two full decades before the NCAA took its name — and prohibits under the law conspiracy and conspiracy to restrict trade, commerce, and more. In short, it allows for a free market, regardless of the market, as long as the market is considered legal.

And while this case-and-decision is not directly linked to name, image and likeness rights, the two are inextricably linked. The Court’s ruling opens a cavernous path for antitrust lawsuits and suggests many dark days lie ahead for the NCAA and its treasury. Effective immediately, the Court has stripped the NCAA of some of its restrictive jurisdiction. College athletes will no longer have a cap on spending associated with their education. An unlimited number of education-related benefits can be granted to them, in the same way that ordinary students are offered things like — gasp! — paid internships.

The irony of all this is that the NCAA, which spends tens of millions of dollars annually in legal arenas, has taken this to the Supreme Court of its own accord. The NCAA presumably did this out of a combination of old-fashioned nostalgia and self-imposed myopia about the nature of how the real world works, how it’s changed since the 1950s, and why limiting the earning rights of a workforce is a struggle that, in 2021 , cannot and will not be won. Congratulations: you played yourself, etc.

Then the organization was dressed by Judge Brett Kavanaugh, someone who was considered a staunch conservative.

“The NCAA’s business model would be downright illegitimate in almost any other industry in America,” Kavanaugh wrote in his assent, which is a different opinion from the primary/unanimous court ruling written by Judge Neil Gorsuch. “Basically, the NCAA and its affiliated colleges are suppressing payment from student-athletes, who collectively generate billions of dollars in college revenue each year. Those huge sums of money are flowing to seemingly everyone but the student-athletes.”

Kavanaugh even went so far as to put forward possible collective bargaining and unionization for college athletes — a way that, if successful, would lead to pay directly for play. Kavanaugh did not allude so subtly to the practical shortcomings (if not potential illegality) with the NCAA system as it is currently built.

“College presidents, sports directors, coaches, conference commissioners, and NCAA executives are taking six or seven-figure salaries. Colleges are building lavish new facilities,” Kavanaugh wrote. “But the revenue-generating student athletes, many of whom are African-American and lower-income, end up with little or nothing.… Everyone agrees that the NCAA can require that student athletes be enrolled students in good standing.” But the NCAA’s business model of using unpaid student-athletes to generate billions of dollars in college revenue raises serious questions under antitrust laws, notably whether the NCAA and its affiliated colleges can justify that student athletes don’t have a fair share of revenue on the circular theory that the defining characteristic of college sports is that the colleges don’t pay student athletes.And if that purported justification doesn’t help, it’s not clear how the NCAA can legally defend its remaining compensation rules .”

An attorney representing the NCAA. represents rejected Kavanaugh’s assent to USA today with a wave of the hand, inadvertently exposing the arrogance that led the NCAA to this intersection of shame and depravity to begin with.

But it’s important. What Kavanaugh wrote may well foreshadow the future the NCAA is heading for. Monday’s ruling was a rebuke to a small but important foundation of NCAA philosophy that is now, immediately, illegal. Kavanaugh’s agreement is practically an invitation to future lawsuits to eventually tear down the NCAA’s framework.

College players are not entitled to payout? Under which law and which statute? It looks like there’s now a litany of smaller battles scraping the horizon, all of which amounts to a massive battle for player rights that will ultimately decide the new reality of what the NCAA is defined by and limited to.

Monday’s decision comes a day before the Division I council meets to discuss further NIL legislation – something promised for over a year was rejected in January over the SCOTUS case and can now no longer be delayed. As a governing body, the NCAA is now nearly naked, exposed, and vulnerable to countless antitrust lawsuits. This is where the real damage could come.

From my colleague Dennis Dodd’s column: “When Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA), chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce, announced last week that Congress would not have an overarching federal NIL bill by July 1. The NCAA needs federal help , otherwise it risks the perception of capping compensation by implementing a NIL rule, violating those antitrust laws.”

Huge implications await. That’s why Monday’s verdict was so big. The Supreme Court was final in its opposition to the NCAA’s rules. There is no indication that the NCAA will have any more success if it ever tries to bring an amateurism case before those nine judges again. We now have almost all indications that this resistance from Indianapolis can no longer stand.

In other news, this all comes less than two months after NCAA President Mark Emmert was given a contract extension through 2025. According to reports, he will be making nearly $3 million a year.