Local cricket: Northern punish Sefton Park to extend their lead at the top

ruthless Northern increased their lead at the top of the ECB Premier Division ECB with a 150-run win over Sefton Park, set up by an opening attack by Jack Boardman and Liam Grey.

Crosby’s side picked up where they left off after breaking 416 runs in 45 overs in a Lancashire Cup match last Sunday, racing to 100 in just 14 overs.

On a flat course with a short square boundary on the pavilion side, there was very little margin for error – and too many mistakes were made by a home formation ravaged by injury and unavailability.

The sailors were sent off after 10 overs, Boardman stopped in the spinners – when leggie Raheem Kasser came up short, he launched him over the cow corner; when Offie Kemar Smith shot too high, he hit a towering six that nearly reached its apex as he crossed the straight line.

Boardman aimed a shot too many at Kasser from the first ball of the 17th over and was bowled for 71 out of 57 balls, with the score at 117 – until then only three overs had been bowled without at least one boundary.

It really helps if you start like this, said skipper James Cole. Jack hit great, and so did Liam.

If anything, it was a little disappointing that we didn’t go through – with that momentum I thought we could have gotten a few more quicker.

Gray took the score at 59 with Chris Laker who Northern had dreamed of 300 – but in an insane half hour, Sefton’s spinners exacted some revenge on their tormentors.

Laker pushed Smith towards Richie Conlan at slip; Gray, at 73, nailed a pull-off from Kasser right into Jimmy Dixon’s hands mid-wicket; Andrew Clarke feathered Smith behind; Ben Sloan moved on to Kasser. When Conlan took his second sharp catch to sack Ryan Maddock from Kasser, Northern had lost five wickets for 14 runs in 5.2 overs.









Putting thoughts of an insurmountable score aside, Northern had to settle for a merely very good 253 as Kasser completed his first five-wicket haul for the club since coming from Accrington. His 6/96 was simply a reward for his willingness to keep throwing the ball up despite an early penalty; Smith’s 4/79 was also hard-earned.

Captain Dixon said: Raheem has had a great season so far and is currently enjoying playing for our club.

He finds the Liverpool Competition a more difficult competition than the Lancashire League due to timed cricket – he enjoys the challenge.

Kemar is having a good time and enjoys playing cricket – he gets along well with our team-mates and supporters.

Sefton had chased 234 two weeks ago to beat Formby and fought to Ormskirk on opening day with a goal of 244, but they needed a good start. They got none.

Instead, a hostile Gray produced his second devastating opening shot of the day, clearing Ayan Madhu and Adam Taylor with his third and fourth balls and seeing Smith’s lead plummet just before the wrapped slip cordon of his fifth.

A rousing play ensued between a growling Gray and a steadfast Smith, certainly Sefton’s last hope – the Bajan all-rounder earned the upper hand, but then fell on the other side to Tom Sephton.

That was Sephtons’ second wicket, and he’d claim four more – a downright ridiculous fourth five-wicket return in eight playable games this season. With the middle order exposed by Gray’s explosive takeoff, the slow left arm was the perfect man to scramble among the wreckage, menacing edges, gloves and pads with turn, bounce and float.

Liam bowled like a first-class bowler, Cole added. And we held onto our chances.

If Tom bowls in the right areas, it’s virtually impossible for right-handers to score points against him. But when Liam on the other hand gets two or three wickets and sets the tone, it really helps.

By mid 17th left – at about the same point as Northern were 117/0 – the hosts were 51/7 and the game was pretty much over. The last three wickets took 19.5 overs and over an hour, showing there were no demons in the field – the end came when Kasser, who had just brought Sephton to the back point line to secure his side a strike point pose, there was a skew to a sprawling Scott Snoylam on the cover.

Park remains at the bottom of the table, and Dixon added: This season has been a very difficult challenge for our first team as we have lost many experienced cricketers due to Covid changing their lifestyle.

We are a new first team this season – we want to rebuild the future generation of this club and we want to make sure that our younger players enjoy playing competitive cricket in the Premier Division.

Elsewhere, Firewood Bootle Boot again failed to bowl either way – and lost again by two wickets at home, for the second Saturday in a row. This week, Wigan were the beneficiaries – Captain Charles Taylors 69 did most of the work after Vinay Choudharys 8/65 sacked the defending champion for 169.









Andrew Baybutt unbeaten 94 led Orrell Red Triangle to a seven-wicket victory Ormskirk – the second year in a row, the 2017 champions have lost at the YMCA Ground. Duvindu Tillakaratne took 6/71 to limit the visitors to 157, with John Armstrong’s 65 being the highest score.

Leigh moved into second place with a four wicket win Wallasey. Tom Grundy and Sam Dorsey put in 152 for the second wicket to set up their chase of 237 – Dorsey fell for 84 and Grundy 94, but the rest had just enough to cross the line in time. Visiting skipper Alex Eagles had the highest score with 56, while Adam Shallcross took 5/60 for the hosts.

formby off-spinner Jackson Darkes-Sutcliffe took his third five-for in his last four league games to set up a three-wicket win Southport & Birkdale. Ryan Brown’s 77 was the mainstay of the hosts’ chase after the visitors made 178 in a meticulous 65.5 overs.









Former Lancashire all-rounder Luke Procter – now with Northamptonshire – made his first appearance of the season for Rainhill and took 5/47 to set up an eight wicket win at New Brighton. Lower order fifties from Dan Cooke and Adam Sandalls saved the hosts from 87/7, but their 181 was overhauled thanks to Sam Kershaw’s undefeated 53.

Division One leaders high field took a thrilling one wicket win over promotion rivals Newton-le-Willows.

With Michael Gaskell on the crease at 75 and the score at 141/4 chasing 196, the game looked to be in the bag – but Gaskell fell, the middle order faltered and the last wicket pair of Madduma Lakmal and Sam Rotherham had to take the make the last eight runs to cross the line. Previously, Siddiq Patel had achieved the highest score with 64 in the host innings.

Fleetwood HeskethSteve Gregory took 7/42 to set up his sides’ seven-wicket victory overwinning Birkenhead Park, with the Wirral visitors being fired for just 92.

Ainsdales Tom Oughterson made 65 to help his side reach 207/6 against Rainford; the visitors regularly lost wickets and slipped to an 89-run defeat.

It was a story of two Keirons/Keirans at SFX School – Ancient Xaverians Keiran Hughes scored the highest score with 84 in the hosts 212, as Northop Halls Keiron New took 6/69. The Welsh visitors were 40 points short.

St Helens Towns 194 was too much for Liverpool; and Colwyn Bays Adam Campion finished undefeated at 53 as his side chased 164 to beat Lytham by three wickets.

The top of the table collides in Division Two ended in a high scoring draw.

Spring view took 280/5, with Nathan Ashford and Suleman Khan scoring 121 and 131 respectively, in a score of 216. But leaders Maghull held back Khan, who took 5/49, closing at 207/7.

Parkfield Liscards Robert Courtney finished exactly 100 to Els – assisted by Zaighum Abbas and Usman Khushnood, was able to declare his side on 296/3. The visitors dropped to 18/3 and, despite Joshua Ableys 58, came up short thanks to Piushan Gamekankanamges 5/22.

Craig Blacks 66 was the standout performance in Southport Trinitys 37-run win Sutton – Black also took 44 to help defend a total of 155.

1950s Mark Wilkie and Chris Edwards Helped Caldy chase 113 for a nine wicket win at Hightown St Marys; and Prestatyn same total overhauled to win by eight wickets at Norley Hall.