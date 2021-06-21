Bellarmine adds ‘Sprint Football’ for players under 178 pounds, starting in 2022 | Sport





LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Bellarmine University announced Monday that it will be a co-founder of the new Midwest Sprint Football League (MSFL) that begins play in the fall of 2022. Sprint soccer is a non-NCAA sport that adheres to the same rules as regular soccer, with the only exception being a weight limit of 178 pounds (183 pounds with additional stats). The weight restriction is designed to make the game both faster and safer. While not an NCAA sport, the new sprint football team will operate under the umbrella of the Bellarmines athletics division. Bellarmines plans for the sport include hiring a full-time head coach for the foreseeable future and recruiting a team of 40 to 50 players to begin play next fall. Bellarmine hopes to expand the roster to as many as 80 players as the sport continues to grow. Bellarmine will use its Newburg Sports Park at 3408 Newburg Road (about two miles south of the main campus) for practice, with play locations yet to be determined. I believe the addition of sprint soccer gives local and regional soccer players an opportunity to continue playing the sport they love and receive a great Bellarmine education, said Scott Wiegandt, Bellarmine’s director of athletics. The home games will be another rallying point for our campus community to rally around to support their classmates. As we continue on our path and strategically grow as a department, this addition is another step toward realizing Bellarmine University’s mission. Sprint football evolved on the East Coast with teams such as the University of Pennsylvania, the Army and the Navy helping to launch the sport in 1934. In its current form, it is organized under the leadership of the nine-member Collegiate Sprint Football League (CSFL), which is made up of teams from the eastern US. The addition of the separate Midwest Sprint Football League, with its own statutes and championships, will represent the sport’s largest one-year expansion in nearly 90 years. At Bellarmine in the MSFL, Calumet College of St. Joseph (Ind.), Fontbonne University (Mo.), Midway University (Ky.), Quincy University (Ill.), and Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College (Ind. ). Sprint football may be new to some fans in the Midwest and Upper South, but it won’t be long before our part of the country gets excited about sprint football, said Nancy Blattner, Ph.D., president of Fontbonne University and founding president of the MSFL. Board of Governors. Sprint offers a distinctive and fast-paced approach to football at the highest level. Our six affiliated institutions are working together to bring new opportunities to student-athletes that will steer football in a different and inspiring direction in our four-state region. Bellarmine Senior Vice President Sean Ryan said the addition of sprint football will help the university achieve the goals set out in the university’s long-term strategic plan. A self-sufficient program (sprint soccer) makes sense for Bellarmine, he said. It deepens our relationships in key withdrawals target areas, including the local markets, the South and the Midwest. The increased exposure and coverage that comes with entering this competition will allow us to introduce many more potential students to the benefits of taking a liberal arts education with Bellarmine. Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

