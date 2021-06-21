Maxime Groysman inks with UTSA men’s tennis





SAN ANTONIO UTSA men’s tennis has added Maxime Groysman, a five-star recruit for the 2021-22 season, head coach announced Sergey Avdeyev on Monday afternoon. UTSA men’s tennis has added Maxime Groysman, a five-star recruit for the 2021-22 season, head coach announcedon Monday afternoon. “Max has had great results and is improving at a very fast pace,” said Avdeyev. “I’ve been following Max for the past year and he consistently delivers impressive results. He played a lot of games during the COVID-19 year. He just won a major UTR tournament where he beat three active college players and the lineup beat players from Dartmouth, Minnesota and Wisconsin I am very excited to see his improvement He has proven that he can win at any level His best win came when he defeated the number 1 junior player in the US who has a higher UTR rating than any player in our conference. It shows that Max has the capabilities to play anywhere in our lineup. We’re really looking forward to having Max on campus in the fall.” Groysman, a five-star recruit from Bellevue, Wash., is rated #30 in the US by Tennis Recruiting and the fourth best player in the Northwest. Born in Moscow, Russia, he won a couple of UTR Open tournaments in Newport Beach, California, and has one ITA tournament championship in Rancho Santa Fe. – UTSA-







