Simone Biles battles trolls and uncertainty in SK-II STUDIO VS Film – The Hollywood Reporter

Simone Biles’ “US Trolls”, a new short film in SK-II STUDIO’s ‘VS’ Series, opens with a recognizable live-action shot of Simone Biles – the most decorated Olympic gymnast in American history: she stretches on the floor and idly scrolls on her phone. From there, the film moves into an animated version of Biles posting a photo of herself on social media. Despite the change, the scene still feels familiar, as we see Biles sitting on her bed, brushing up on the mail and reading comments as they pour in.

Everything about the moment is impressively realistic – one of Biles’ real-life French Bulldog “Lilo” is depicted in the background of her bedroom, and Biles’ features are carefully reminiscent of what she looks like in real life. Set against a backdrop of dreamy and ethereal music, Biles’ positive comments take the form of little yellow and orange creatures jumping out of her phone to tell her things like “You’re awesome!!” and “I want to be just like you when I grow up!”

However, as the film progresses, a plethora of internet trolls appear in the form of little green gremlins. They criticize Biles’ appearance and body shape with comments like “LOL, what’s wrong with your hair?” and “your arms are SOOOO big” – making her tie her hair up in a ponytail or wear a coat to hide her arms. While the short film contains a mix of reality and fantasy, the experience it draws from is firmly based on reality, referring to: specific cases in the life of Biles when she was cyberbullied because of the size of her arms, her hair, and her overall appearance.

When it comes to social media and how it affects our body image, women have always faced huge challenges. From being bombarded with image after image of unrealistic beauty standards to being mocked for our appearance, social media has been shown to disproportionately harm women, especially in our teenage or formative adolescence years. Unsurprisingly, much of that damage comes from cyberbullying — a cultural phenomenon that young women are three times experienced more often than men.

And as the world shifted online in the past year to cope with the circumstances of COVID-19, so has cyberbullying. drastically increased – putting even more pressure on women to maintain their appearance while fighting self-doubt and insecurity. It is this context that makes Biles’ actions throughout the film even more recognizable, showing how even a distinguished Olympian is not free from the societal constraints that come with being a woman in today’s world.

For the rest of the 5-minute short, the internet trolls haunt Biles as she races through the streets on her way to her gymnastics school. But the sequence culminates in a riveting, climactic moment once Biles reaches her gym: she throws her phone away in frustration and a giant, monstrous green troll steps out. As she turns to run away, she sees a shelf with all the medals Biles had won at the time of production, as well as a handwritten note from her mother that read “Be the best Simone you can be.” In the glass case of the shelf, Biles also sees a reflection of himself in the Dancing in the stars dress where she was body shamed. The symbols eventually give Biles the strength to face and defeat the huge troll – a feat that is reflected in Biles’ own attitude towards putting cyberbullying in its place online.

Each of the six animated shorts in SK-II’s new ‘VS’ series is about a different Olympic athlete tackling different societal pressures that women experience in their careers, such as image obsession or limitations. The ‘US’ anthology frames each of these forms of pressure as a ‘kaiju’, which translates to ‘strange beast’ in Japanese; each “kaiju” represents an inner demon that the athletes must overcome to achieve their dreams. Other films in the series include swimmer LiuXiang, table tennis player Ishikawa Kasumi, badminton duo Ayaka Takahashi and Misaki Matsutomo, surfer Mahina Maeda and Japanese volleyball team Hinotori Nippon.

Made to inspire and connect, the films do an excellent job of both with their purposeful stories. In the case of Biles, for example, the short film manages to illustrate the excessive criticism athletes face around their appearance, empowers viewers to stand up to their trolls, and even humanizes a celebrity so famous as Biles – all in five minutes.

Directed by SK-II STUDIO and Passion Pictures’ Jon Saunders and Ahn Vu, each episode features a thrilling mix of sci-fi, fantasy, action and sports. The series is produced by award-winning animation studios Imaginary Forces, Passion Pictures, Platige Image and C3. Original music by John Legend and Lexie Liu weave through the series, creating a dreamy, surreal atmosphere that blurs the line between fantasy and reality. To further support the cause in the middle of the ‘US’ series, SK-II has also established a #CHANGEDESTINY Fund to accompany the film. The company will contribute $1 for each viewing of SK-II STUDIO films in support of women pursuing their dreams of creating positive change until the fund reaches $500,000 USD.

While the “VS” series launched recently, this isn’t the first time SK-II has stepped into new territory. Directed by award-winning film director Hirozaku Koreeda, the debut docu-drama “The Center Lane” told swimmer Ikee Rikako’s inspiring story. back to competitive swimming after her battle with leukemia. Bringing together entertainment and purpose, SK-II has shown time and again how #CHANGEDESTINY has long been at the heart of SK-II’s intent.

Yoegin Chang, Senior Brand Director, Global SK-II, Co-Founder of SK-II STUDIO, puts it this way: “When we engage with our consumers, we hear not only how SK-II is transforming their skin to Crystal Clear, but more importantly, how SK-II has impacted their lives. With the pandemic, consumers have even higher expectations of brands and companies to show empathy and have a clear point of view, especially on social issues and topics like sustainability. At SK-II we believe that fate is not a matter of chance, but a matter of choice. We are committed to bringing our purpose to life: changing the fate of skin, life and planet through every act of our brand.”

Delphine Buttin, Senior Brand Director, Global SK-II, Co-Founder of SK-II STUDIO added: “We hope these films can help spark meaningful conversations about the social pressures women face and are a starting point for us – brands and companies – to come together and act as a force for good and growth to create positive and meaningful change.”

Watch all six powerful movies from the VS series on SK-II.com, go to ‘backstage’ in the virtual of the brand SK-II City inspired by the streets of Tokyo, where you can join an exclusive tour of the exciting world of every superhero Olympic athlete in the “USA” series.”

