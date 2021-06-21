Cricket: Maharaj hat-trick helps South Africa win over Windies





COLOMBO: KeshavMaharaj became only the second South African to test a hat-trick as he ripped through the West Indies mid-range by five wickets to help his side to an emphatic 158-run victory in the second Test in Saint Lucia on Monday (June 21 ). South Africa, who claimed the series 2-0 after winning the opening game by an innings and 63 runs, beat their hosts for 165 in pursuit of a 324 win goal on the fourth day at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground. Advertisement Advertisement The home side were in the game with 107 for three when left arm spinner Maharaj (5-36) claimed the scalp of Kieran Powell (51), who tried to launch him to the midwicket line but singled out lone fielder Anrich Nortje. Jason Holder, the best test all-rounder in the world, was caught by Keegan Petersen’s first ball with short legs, and Wiaan Mulder took an excellent diving catch at a leg slip by Joshua Da Silva to complete the hat-trick and wild South African cause celebrations. It was only the second test hat-trick in the country’s history, after sailor Geoff Griffin managed the feat against England at Lord’s in 1960. “We haven’t won a series on the road in quite some time,” said South African captain Dean Elgar. “The guys got up. It was great to see guys like KG (Kagiso Rabada) rocking out and doing what he’s doing, and great to see Keshav (grabbing the hat trick).” Advertisement Advertisement West Indies had started the day at 15 with no loss but lost captain Kraigg Brathwaite (6) early when he shoved Rabada (3-44) to Elgar on the first slip, one of nine wickets the fast bowler took in the match . Rabada was responsible for Shai Hope (2) and let Kyle Mayers (34) shoot a no-ball, but later took the wicket from the attacking left-hander while Elgar caught a skier. The West Indies were left to too many reckless shots and a lack of patience at the fold. “As a battle unit, we’ve let ourselves down,” Brathwaite said. “We went well (in pursuit), but we didn’t go through. That hurt us and, myself included, we came up short. Advertisement “As batsmen we know what we did wrong. We have to learn from this and come back strong.” The teams will play a Twenty20 International series of five matches starting on Saturday.

