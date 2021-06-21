Nation’s top 2021 recruit impressed after visit

The Ohio state football program is feeling really confident after JT Tuimoloau’s visit last weekend.

In the time leading up to the official visit of JT Tuimoloau, the nation’s top recruit in 2021, I felt an advantage Ohio State had over its other four finalists, which was that he had never seen the Buckeyes. The defensive end of Sammamish, Washington had already made unofficial visits to Alabama, Washington, USC and Oregon. Ryan Day and his staff got the chance to make a completely new impression on him. Tuimoloau’s response to the visit suggests that they did just that,

“It surpassed them, for sure. That’s why they were in my top five. I was honestly excited, they exceeded all expectations I had before. I was looking forward to what they had and they had everything we wanted and needed.”

This is exactly what you want to hear from Tuimoloau if you are a football fan in the state of Ohio. He spoke at length with Brandon Huffman, 247 Sports’ National Recruiting Editor, on his visit to the Buckeyes. One word that often came up in his conversation with Huffman was: for real. He often used it to describe conversations with various members of the Buckeyes program and felt that everyone he and his family came in contact with was very genuine: “I always felt like they were talking directly to us.”

Tuimoloau spoke to many players, but spent a lot of time answering questions about the Buckeyes from veteran defensive lineman Haskell Garrett. Former high school teammate, Gee Scott, Jr. also spent a lot of time with him. While dining with Ryan Day and speaking with defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs, perhaps no one impressed Tuimoloau as much as defensive coach Larry Johnson,

“Coach Johnson, man, that man is very smart, he really knows what he’s doing. If you speak to him in person, you know he knows what he is doing. You can see how he produces. It’s a little hard to put into words, but he’s the type to get you where you want to be. He talks to you about all the little things, he sees things you don’t see and breaks them down. There’s a reason you see a lot of his players in the league making that name. That man is just real.”

There’s that word again. for real. Since Johnson is the coach Tuimoloau will spend the most time with when he joins the program, you want him to come away impressed with a conversation. Another facet of the Ohio State program that impressed him is their readiness for NIL (Name, Image, Likeness),

“They have a direction they want to go in and they said they were going in the right direction. They have a plan for NIL and know what they’re going to do, so when it’s all done, they’ll be ready to take off once the NCAA is done. ”

Much has been made about the potential impact NIL will have on college football. This is the first time it could affect Ohio State recruitment and they are clearly ready by making it part of their sales pitch.

Much was also made on rival school bulletin boards about Ohio state football coaches showing up at the airport to greet Tuimoloau and his family. They had a great time fooling Ryan Day and his staff for this decision. I wonder what they think now after Tuimoloau made this comment,

“The entire coaching staff didn’t know they would all be at the airport, so it was very surprising how much they showed they care.”

Message board trolls can make whatever comments they like, but Ohio State doesn’t seem to have missed a single chance to impress Tuimoloau.

Some were very concerned about the last visit to Alabama. They think this means the tide is now prevailing. Jeremy Birmingham from Letterman Row makes an astute observation comparing Tuimoloau’s visits to the two schools.

He points out that the state of Ohio received four official visitors for the 2022 class last weekend. The Buckeyes staff had plenty of time to devote themselves to the prized recruit. Alabama will host nine recruits when Tuimoloau comes to visit next weekend, along with many other players in the 2022 and 2023 classes. Nick Saban and the Tide coaches can be stretched to make sure all of these players get the proper attention. It may make a difference, it may not. But in this battle, every little bit helps.

The bottom line: I think the Buckeyes are in a very good spot right now with Tuimoloau. Every recruiting expert I’ve read feels the same. Some think Alabama getting the final visit means they’re ahead, but until those recruiting experts change their predictions for Tuimoloau to the Tide, I think he’s on track to give his dedication to the Ohio state football program. When that happens, it’s exactly what Buckeye fans want to hear again.