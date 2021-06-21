“The tenacious BJ Watling settles for a game of table tennis after rain ruined the match on the fourth day”





New Zealand batsman BJ Watling settled for a game of table tennis after the fourth day of the WTC final in Southampton was canceled due to bad weather. While the cricketers waited anxiously for the rain to stop, Watling killed time with table tennis. In a video shared by the Black Caps on their official Twitter account, the 35-year-old cricketer was seen playing hard court. Watch the video here: The match got off to a steady start for both players before the opposing team tried to beat BJ Watling. But the South African-born cricketer showed perseverance to counter-attack twice before going down. BJ Watling quits after WTC final Watling, one of the most underrated cricketers of all time, has announced that he will retire from cricket after the ongoing WTC final against India in the Hampshire Bowl. “The time is right,” said BJ Watling before the start of the UK tour. “It was a great honor to represent New Zealand and especially to carry the test baggy. Test cricket is really the pinnacle of the game and I’ve loved every minute of being with the boys in the white zone.” Kane Williamson wore BJ Watling’s jersey in celebration after the series’ win against England as Watling played the final test series for New Zealand. pic.twitter.com/4iSl1gBvIT – Jans. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 14, 2021 “Having a beer with the team after five days of working in the locker room is what I will miss the most. I’ve played with great players and made a lot of good teammates. I also had a lot of help along the way. I will always be grateful,” he added. Watling, arguably the best goalkeeper to play for New Zealand, has so far scored 3,789 points in 74 rounds with an average of 37.89. He has also had more layoffs (257) than any other Kiwi goalkeeper. Login / Register to reply











